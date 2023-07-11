Share this postReasonTV is Not the Voice of Reason (Some Libertarians Are Just Finding Out)mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherReasonTV is Not the Voice of Reason (Some Libertarians Are Just Finding Out)I can't stop laughing...Mathew AldredJul 11, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postReasonTV is Not the Voice of Reason (Some Libertarians Are Just Finding Out)mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in