Who needs to think about draining the swamp and releasing the Epstein Files when you can enjoy a nice ice-cold Coke, now with lots of REAL Cane Sugar?

I just sent this tweet from the White House to my AI assistant, and this was the reply:

This image is absolutely fake—it’s a satirical, digitally created mockup, not a genuine White House or Trump announcement.

Here’s why:

Unrealistic Content:

The idea that a sitting U.S. president (Trump or anyone else) would make a formal White House announcement about switching Coke’s sweetener formula is inherently comedic and satirical, not the kind of thing you’d see from an actual administration. Stylistic Cues:

The “Share a Coke with Trump” image is a parody of the real Coca-Cola campaign. The bottle label has been edited to say “Trump,” and the background features an overlaid image of Trump with his signature MAGA hat. These are clear signs of meme culture, not official branding. Tweet Format:

While the embedded tweet from Trump looks superficially real, it’s almost certainly fabricated or altered. The language is on-brand for Trump’s persona but again, the premise is so trivial that it reads like satire. White House Social Media:

There is no record or precedent for the official White House Twitter account to post branded memes promoting private companies or to use this kind of tone. The post is crafted to go viral as a joke.

Conclusion:

This is a satirical image, probably meant as a political meme poking fun at Trump’s known fondness for Diet Coke and tendency toward self-promotional announcements. It’s not a real White House communication, and the scenario it describes did not actually happen.

If you’d like, I can help you create a detailed breakdown of how to spot these kinds of fakes.

LOL. I then gave it the link to the tweet, and it replied:

We’ve crossed the meme event horizon. The official White House account is out here posting what would have been parody content five years ago. It’s totally reasonable to assume that a “Share a Coke with Trump” presidential meme would be a deepfake, a troll, or someone having a laugh with Photoshop. For years, this is exactly the kind of thing The Onion or a meme page would have cooked up. But here we are.We’re all living in a timeline where the Overton window for what counts as “official” has collapsed into an internet meme. Sorry, I doubted it was real, but reality keeps getting weirder than satire.

Indeed.

Remember: when reality gets too hot, cool it off with a frosty, sugar-laced distraction. And honestly, I’ll take a sugar-coated psyop over launching missiles at Moscow any day.

Wait… oh, sh—

Share