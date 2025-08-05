Let me tell you a secret, dear reader. I’ve gnawed through electric wires, dodged MI5 drones disguised as crows, and tunnelled beneath the BBC’s legal archive (long story, involves willow bark and the ghost of Jimmy Saville). But rarely—rarely—have I witnessed an act of censorship so revealing, so unintentionally poetic, as the recent banning of a crypto ad in Britain.

You may recall the ad in question, which Mathew reported on previously. It looked, at first glance, like a cheery jingle beamed in from a dystopian future:

“We ain’t got no troubles, no reason to complain…”

“We’re cosy here at home, even though it’s not our own…”

“Everything is just fine… The rat meat couldn’t be leaner.”

It was brilliant. A haunting lullaby for a nation sleepwalking through managed decline. A rat-chewed requiem in 4/4 time. And now? Banned. Not because it lied—but because it told the truth, too effectively, through song.

The official story goes like this: Clearcast—the private censorship bureau that decides what you’re allowed to watch between ads for antidepressants and climate-compliant toothpaste—reviewed the Coinbase ad and declared it dangerous.

Their statement, and I quote:

“We considered that it presented cryptocurrency as a potential solution to economic challenges, without sufficient evidence for this claim…”

Pardon me while I cough up a carrot core.

So let me get this straight: you're not allowed to suggest that opting out of a rigged fiat casino might be rational? You can't sing about hyperinflation without footnotes? You need a peer-reviewed macroeconomic study to imply that £100 fish fingers might be, I don’t know… bad?

No. The issue wasn’t the claim—it was the nerve.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth, brought to you courtesy of the Cabbage Patch Resistance:

The British elite know they’ve driven the bus off a cliff. The fiat currency’s dying. The cost of living is up, the trust in institutions is down, and the central bank is printing digital IOUs faster than the Chancellor can change facial expressions.

And yet, they cannot let the peasants notice. Certainly not in catchy, memeable, rhyme-ready form.

Because when the story breaks—when even a corporate crypto ad dares to whisper, “The emperor has no pounds”—the illusion shatters. And the illusion is the only thing holding the empire together.

Let me be clear: 99.9% of the crypto tokens out there are dung pellets polished with a bit of marketing fluff. Most are about as trustworthy as a government minister’s apology. But that’s not the point.

The point is: when you are not allowed to question the system that’s clearly failing you… when even a satirical advert is treated as heresy… then it’s not just the economy that’s broken. It’s the culture. The mind. The spell of belief.

And I’d rather take my chances with a JPEG frog on the blockchain than with another pound backed by permanent war and MI6-approved media gaslighting. Okay, I would never buy a JPEG frog on the blockchain, but you get my point. I prefer stacking willow bark.

You know what really got under their skin? It was that line:

“The rat meat couldn’t be leaner.”

It sang what millions already feel in their bones but aren’t allowed to say: that the empire is in managed decline, and the managers are singing lullabies while hoarding canned peaches in bunkers under Davos.

The crypto ad wasn’t banned because the elites don’t want you to waste your money on BS crypto (or buy it from a company whose advisor is a former UK Chancellor). It was banned for being almost too true—and delivered in a form the masses might actually feel. Too much of that and you might wake them all up from their quasi-comatose condition and then what would the elites do? The real threat is narrative instability, not financial instability.

And that, dear reader, is why I’m now working on my own jingle. Working title:

“Whiskers in the Wind: A Rabbit’s Guide to Surviving Fiat Collapse”

Till then: Burrow deep. Chew carefully. And if you see a rat on a silver platter, ask who’s doing the plating.

Share