In the UK, working-class people—those most affected by the pace and scale of demographic change—sometimes express their grief or anger using language that, technically, fits modern definitions of racism (although it is a mistake to conflate racist language with racist actions). But to dismiss them as simply “racist” is not only lazy—it’s profoundly dishonest.

Because the real question is: do they hate skin colour, or do they feel that something vital and familiar is being taken from them, and lack the elite-approved vocabulary to explain it?

Working-class people aren’t given media platforms, NGO talking points, or university seminars to help them articulate cultural dislocation, demographic anxiety, or institutional betrayal. They don’t have the language of policy critique, historical framing, or sociology. What they have is instinct, memory, and a deep emotional intelligence about place, identity, and belonging.

So when they say something clumsy, it isn’t always coming from hate. Often, it’s the voice of grief coming out sideways, mangled by frustration and decades of being ignored.

Calling that “racism” is a convenient way for elites to shut down the conversation and avoid accountability. It's much easier to pathologise the disempowered than to confront the fact that they were never consulted—just managed.

When people feel ignored, they retreat. When they’re also insulted and demonised, they disconnect entirely. Trust in the system collapses—not just in politicians, but in media, education, law, and even the idea of truth. They stop participating, and they stop believing anything from the official world.

The result? Civic disengagement, fatalism, and eventually a parallel society with its own stories, loyalties, and enemies.

Most people aren’t extremists by nature. But if every moderate concern is treated as bigotry, if every attempt to speak is punished, then moderation dies. The conversation shifts underground. When mainstream outlets close the conversation, fringe voices monopolise it, and the angry begin to listen.

The result? Sudden swings to voices that promise reckoning, not reform—and for some, the slow boil of hopelessness into rage.

Constant elite scorn fractures the idea of a shared nation. When the working class is told they are the problem—racist, backwards, uneducated, outdated—they eventually believe it. Not that it’s true, but that they are no longer part of the “we”. So they stop caring what happens to the system.

The result? National identity disintegrates into mutual contempt, and when no one feels responsible for the whole, no one defends it when it falls.

Into this vacuum walk opportunists—figures who speak to the alienated not with policy, but with raw emotional truth, however reckless. When elites mock and censor everyone else, even corrupt or unstable figures who simply say “I’m listening” become gods to the ignored.

The result? The rise of demagogues—some charismatic, some sincere, all flawed—offering revenge where repair is needed.

You can only mock, shame, and ignore people for so long before the pressure breaks something. Sometimes the system collapses quietly, in apathy and economic decay. Sometimes it explodes—in riots, in political violence, in movements no one can control once they begin.

Eventually: social fragmentation, cultural balkanization, or outright civil unrest.

You don’t keep a country together by scolding its foundation. You do it by listening to pain—even when it’s poorly expressed— and by recognising that dignity doesn’t require a PhD or submission to the BBC. When elites mock the unheard, they create not just enemies, but revolutionaries, because humiliation is political rocket fuel.

If you want to understand people, you have to listen to what they mean, not just what they say. And if you want to heal a country, you don’t start by smearing its wounded as irredeemable.

Police avoided pursuing child sex grooming gangs for fear of being viewed as racist, a report has found. Even though there was evidence that a disproportionate number of Asian men had been responsible for grooming gangs, their role was covered up by successive governments and authorities over concerns about raising community tensions, Baroness Casey’s review found. The report found that flawed data had been used repeatedly to dismiss claims about Asian grooming gangs as sensationalised, biased or untrue, while an institutional view persisted that there was an overwhelming problem with white perpetrators when “that can’t be proved”. Lady Casey pointed to a culture of denial under which governments, police, local authorities and other institutions had avoided the ethnicity issue “for fear of appearing racist, raising community tensions or causing community cohesion problems”.

