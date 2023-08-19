Share this postQuite a Few Spoons of Sugar From the Nanny State Helped the Jab Go Down (If You Had the Brain of a Child)mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherQuite a Few Spoons of Sugar From the Nanny State Helped the Jab Go Down (If You Had the Brain of a Child)How will the history books report on what just happened?Mathew AldredAug 19, 2023∙ Paid14Share this postQuite a Few Spoons of Sugar From the Nanny State Helped the Jab Go Down (If You Had the Brain of a Child)mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in