Last year, I reported that after a public outcry, the Canadian Federal Malthusian government—aka Psycho Nanny and now The MAID™—halted the rollout of their ‘assisted death’ plans for those with mental health issues. However, they later said that they would go ahead in the near future with a “stepped approach”, promising—pinkie swear—to “get it right”. Well, it seems that the province of Quebec can’t wait for Psycho Nanny’s permission in a year or two:

Starting Oct. 30, the province will begin accepting requests for assisted dying, known as MAID, before a person's condition, such as Alzheimer's, renders them incapable of giving consent.

According to their new guidelines, The MAID™ will target those meeting these criteria:

have a serious and incurable illness leading to incapacity to give consent to care;

be incapable of giving consent to care due to their illness;

be of full age and be an insured person within the meaning of the Health Insurance Act, with certain exceptions provided for by law;

be exhibiting, on a recurring basis, the clinical manifestations related to their illness and described in their request;

be in a medical state of advanced, irreversible decline in capability;

be in a medical state that gives a competent professional (physician or specialized nurse practitioner) cause to believe, based on the information at their disposal and according to their clinical judgment, that the person is experiencing enduring and unbearable physical or psychological suffering that cannot be relieved under conditions considered tolerable.

By these definitions, someone with a mental illness that produces 'psychological suffering'—which their doctor cannot relieve, and which cannot be 'cured'—would be eligible, just as the Federal government had previously agreed and then temporarily suspended. Now, Quebec seems to be extending this idea to include those with Alzheimer’s, who at an early stage could give consent to MAID to be administered when others deem them no longer capable of giving consent.

Meanwhile, the 'anointed' Canadian Midwit Wokesters™ are crafting philosophical justifications for killing the poor with mental health issues, including veterans, using mental contortions to align with their 'social justice' worldview. From Toronto University:

In this essay, we consider questions arising from cases in which people request medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in unjust social circumstances. We develop our argument by asking two questions. First, can decisions made in the context of unjust social circumstance be meaningfully autonomous? We understand ‘unjust social circumstances’ to be circumstances in which people do not have meaningful access to the range of options to which they are entitled and ‘autonomy’ as self-governance in the service of personally meaningful goals, values and commitments. People in these circumstances would choose otherwise, were conditions more just. We consider and reject arguments that the autonomy of people choosing death in the context of injustice is necessarily reduced, either by restricting their options for self-determination, through their internalisation of oppressive attitudes or by undermining their hope to the point that they despair. Second, should MAiD be available to people in such circumstances, even when a sound argument can be made that the agents in question are autonomous? In response, we use a harm reduction approach, arguing that even though such decisions are tragic, MAiD should be available. Our argument engages with relational theories of autonomy as well as recent criticism raised against them and is intended to be general in application, although it emerges in response to the Canadian legal regimen around MAiD, with a focus on recent changes in Canada’s eligibility criteria to qualify for MAiD.

Apparently, just because you might be feeling desperate due to poverty, you can still demonstrate bodily autonomy by agreeing to the Psycho Nanny’s suggestions to facilitate your death.

And why not prove that autonomy as a 12-year-old by accepting MAID?

DWDC recommends that the informed consent of a competent parent or guardian be required for eligible minors seeking MAID who are 12 to 15 years of age inclusive, and that MAID assessors be required to consult a competent parent or guardian for eligible minors aged 16 and 17.

But you knew that was coming, didn’t you? After all, ‘mature minors’ (absolutely not a tautology in Woke Canada) are already hiding their ‘gender identity’ from their parents, and ‘mature minors’ are being offered radical surgery on their genitals (reported on by even the CBC in Quebec; incidentally, why is Quebec such a collectivist authoritarian hell hole?), so why not allow them to go the whole way and end their life, right? As I said previously:

Wise parents, and wise people that work with children, know that what a child thinks this year is not what they may think next year, or in ten years time. We also know that “mental illness” does go away. Sometimes it takes many years, but it does go away (or become tolerable, at least). It’s amazing how plastic the brain is, and how it heals itself with help of many sorts. And, as we learn more about the brain, we will, without a doubt, find remedies to our mental maladies (if Big Pharma stays the hell away). Our lives, no matter how miserable, are not without hope. The depopulationists may think that the “assisted death” of young people is a good final solution; but we must reject this idea for what it is: obscene and horrific. Most of our young people now spend many hours on the Internet every day. During that time they are exposed to all sorts of absurd ideologies and nihilistic modes of thinking. Their very plastic brains are particularly impressionable. Some of that ideological exposure will no doubt contribute to mental illness. At other times, other factors no doubt contribute to their mental illness; but the internet ideologies make matters worse for them. They create a world-view that presents little hope for them. Yes, we do have to stop the techno-fascist Elite$ and their many depopulationist schemes (growing daily in number), by resisting changes to our laws and democracy. However, we must also work hard to fight for our cultural values, our humanity, and just plain rational thinking.

Regardless of the questions of morality/ethics/religious ideas/truth, can you see how the collectivist authoritarian Psycho Nanny state is being given powers way beyond its competence? For example, how do the 'experts' know for sure that there is no cure for a mental health issue, perhaps just a year or two away? How do they know for sure that there isn’t already a cure, but outside their domain of allopathic medicine, for example?

For Psycho Nanny, this is a big win. They claim they will save money ($140 million) but taxes won’t be reduced, of course; however, think of all that tax payers money that can now be “saved” and transferred from “care” to the innumerable schemes of corrupt politicians and their cronies.

If you have a mental health problem, and many unsurprisingly increasingly do, please do not despair. New scientific insights and treatments are being made everyday. Sometimes it takes time for the research to be realized in medical practice.

In an emergency you can call 911 to help you, or call Crisis Services Canada. Most other countries have similar services.

Let me know if they suggest MAID.

In the future, no doubt Psycho Nanny will have thought of a way to avoid the current controversial MAID drugs. Perhaps they will make the whole experience a jolly fun ride:

10.5 g should do it. “A once in a lifetime euphoric experience”. From my “Dissident Colouring Book #1:

Dissident Colouring Book #1 7.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Good luck, everyone.

Share

Further reading: