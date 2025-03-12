Except for MAGA America, most of my readers live in Psycho Nanny states of various degrees; but it could be worse, you might live in a Psycho Nanny Superstate:

It is "imperative" that Nanny Christine—“The Guard” (as in Supermax Prison warden, minus the accountability)—tightens her grip on the people’s money as soon as possible. Have you noticed that ordinary citizens aren’t considered stakeholders in the rollout of the Digital Euro? That privilege is reserved for Nanny Christine’s Davos friends, the enlightened stewards of global finance who, by sheer coincidence, always seem to profit from their own policies.

And of course, she’s right—it is imperative that she seizes control of the ultimate tool of domination: money. After all, the plebs are growing restless, their anger toward the elites simmering dangerously close to a boil. Could it be the skyrocketing cost of living, the relentless erosion of freedoms, or perhaps just an inexplicable aversion to being treated like misbehaving children in an open-air asylum?

But don’t worry—Nanny Christine knows best. And when the Digital Euro finally locks into place, ensuring that every financial decision requires permission from on high, the little people will come to appreciate the true joys of economic obedience.

Have you noticed how she speaks as if she’s the “parent” of all Europeans, tucking them in and “putting things to bed”? What she really means is that she embodies the Psycho Nanny Superstate that is Europe in 2025, where the little boys and girls must learn that spending their own pocket money—whether they earned it or not—requires her permission. After all, “ownership” is becoming an outdated concept for the plebs. As her mentor, Klaus Ze Bugs Schwab, has so openly prophesied (and meticulously planned), the time is fast approaching when the masses will own nothing and—like well-behaved children—must pretend they are happy… or else.

Of course, after some outcry, they changed it to “you will own nothing but be psychologically rich”. You can’t make this stuff up:

You can’t be happy without owning anything—so they’ve cooked up a new consolation prize: “psychological richness.” Who’s actually buying this nonsense?

Meanwhile, in the Psycho Nanny Superstate, cash transactions are already heavily restricted. In many places, you can’t spend more than 1,000 Euros in cash, lest the money be used for non-approved purposes.

But with the arrival of the Digital Euro, that limit could shrink even further—to as little as 300 Euros. Nanny Christine herself let that slip when she was trapped into boasting about it during a prank call:

“There will be control, you are right, we are considering for small amounts, anything around 300-400 Euros we could have a mechanism where there is zero control, but that could be dangerous…”

How did Europeans sink so low—passively allowing the elites and their Midwitocracy enforcers to seize control of their nations and forge a Psycho Nanny Superstate? A place that functions less like a democracy and more like a dystopian daycare, where the inmates are infantilized, surveilled, and scolded into submission—all while their self-appointed “guardians” tighten the leash under the guise of benevolent protection. Dare to question it, and you’ll soon learn: Nanny doesn’t like backtalk.

Question for readers: Now that the Davos Elites have installed their own Carnage Carney as Canada’s unelected overlord and circus clown, will he unveil his own Digital Dollar, or will he drop the charade of national sovereignty altogether and simply sign Canada up for the Digital Euro?

