Psycho Nanny aligned corporations whose role model was Tyrant Trudeau couldn’t help but carry out the spirit of his commands, even if they weren’t legal:

In January 2022, unvaccinated Purolator employees were either placed on an unpaid leave of absence or had their contracts suspended — prompting the Teamsters union to file hundreds of grievances, arguing the vaccination mandate wasn't reasonable.

Nearly two years later, in December 2023, a labour arbitrator found in the employees' favour and ordered Purolator to compensate them for lost wages and benefits. The arbitrator found the vaccination policy was reasonable until June 30, 2022, a time when scientific evidence had shifted to show that vaccination alone wouldn't stop COVID-19 from spreading.

In a court challenge to that decision, Purolator argued the arbitration decision was not reasonable. But in a judgment that was made public on Monday, the B.C. Supreme Court found in the union and arbitrator's favour.

Some see this as a win for freedom lovers, but it’s really not. The ruling still upholds the principle that bodily autonomy can be violated under the right bureaucratic pretence. It seeks to legitimise the idea that coercion and threats are acceptable in a so-called democracy—forcing people to take a substance for which they either 1) could not give informed consent due to a lack of truthful information or 2) believed to be toxic.

Worse, by 2021—before most of these mandates rolled out in Canada—it was already clear that these jabs did not stop transmission. This was never about halting a new Black Death. It was an exercise in dystopian compliance—a Great Reset toward New Norms like "Do as you're told, or else."

