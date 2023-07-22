Share this postProximal Origin Professor Didn't Want to Upset China?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherProximal Origin Professor Didn't Want to Upset China?“Given the s---show that would happen if anyone seriously accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus"Mathew AldredJul 22, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postProximal Origin Professor Didn't Want to Upset China?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in