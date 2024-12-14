This is begging for an absurdist satire:

Breaking News: #Proud Feminist Trudeau Saves Women Worldwide

Prime Minister Trudeau has waded into the U.S. election with his signature theatrical turn. Declaring American women’s failure to elect a woman president as a global feminist tragedy, Trudeau wasn’t offering insight; he was auditioning for applause, as usual. You see, women are too stupid to know what they need; what they really need, of course, is a stunning and brave drag-loving feminist to speak up for them. And, in a perfect world, what we all really need is real women with beards and balls who dress like stereotypical hooker clowns and twerk for kids at the local library after reading fairy tales about surgical mutilations - they should be our leaders!

No matter that Trudeau’s critique was unsolicited, ill-informed, and patronizing. Like a Shakespearean fool, he mistook his moral grandstanding for gravitas, oblivious to the cringes of actual diplomats. His speech wasn’t simpy a plea for some weird sort of cosmic justice but a performance designed to position himself as the Great White North Star of woke virtue. However, apart from that, he is incredibly well-intentioned.

Feminism as Wonderful, Sometimes Black-Faced, Pantomime

Trudeau’s approach to feminism, much like all his identity politics, treats gender like a set piece in one of his old high school plays (just don’t mention the black face). Sound policies? Meaningful leadership? Ethical governance? Forget all that nonsense—the only thing that matters is whether the right casting decision was made. Some might argue that his reductive worldview doesn’t just flatten feminism but insults the very women he claims to champion by reducing them to props in his political morality play. But who doesn’t like a good farce?

“Women’s rights are under attack everywhere,” he intoned, eyes theatrically moist. Everywhere, that is, except Canada, where his government’s feminist facade absolutely does not crumble under scrutiny. Trudeau’s victories in so-called gender equality consist mostly of photo ops, token appointments, and that stunning and brave time he wore pink socks to a climate summit to impress Greta.

Should American women, or anyone else for that matter, be given a real choice, or should a woman be appointed President by mandate or under coercion? Recall Trudeau’s stance during the pandemic, when he declared that Canadians who chose not to be vaccinated “must accept the consequences of those decisions,” including lost employment and restricted access to essential services. Ah, the language of "choice"—so deftly wielded like a would-be Mafia boss.

The Paternalistic Saviour

“You will always have an ally in me,” he declared in a manner as if equality could be bestowed by his grace alone. What a stunning and brave paternalistic feminism dressed in progressive drag. Women clearly need a knight in shining socks.

Trudeau has without a doubt elevated virtue signalling to an art form, a glorious shield against accountability for his economic policies and general authoritarianism. His wonderful obsession with symbolic victories—whether it’s appointing a cabinet “because it’s 2015” or lamenting the absence of a female U.S. president—reduces women to an item on a checklist, a set dressing for his political play. Very efficient and entertaining at the same time.

Trudeau's reliance on identity politics reveals his great ability to grasp the deeper consequences of his actions. By prioritizing symbolism over substance, he encourages trust in equality movements. To him, representation isn’t a means to an end; it’s the end itself—an efficient way to secure applause, even if the stage is collapsing around him.

Domestic Policy Colourful Sock Puppetry

While Trudreau postures as a feminist hero abroad, at home, his achievements are a study of brilliant underachievement. The bullying of women in his cabinet is poorly hidden behind a veil of performative concern. His jealous critics have claimed that women of substance are regularly traded for women of convenience, but can we really blame him for admiring a pretty face or two?

Trudeau’s feminism is almost as beautifully performative as his stance on free speech. Enter Bill C-63—the so-called "Online Harms" legislation. Packaged as protection against the exploitation of children, the bill expands to criminalize speech deemed unpleasant, fostering a world where detesting authoritarianism is interpreted as fomenting hate. Orwell’s warning—a boot stamping on a human face forever—looms larger with each catch-all law masked in virtue. What a time to be alive!

And then there was the great insurrection of the bouncy castles. Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergency Powers Act against the Freedom Convoy was a masterclass in conflating peaceful protest with an existential threat. Who can forget the horrifying sight of children playing in the snow, the terror of honking horns, and the insidious menace of hot chocolate stands? These were not merely protesters—they were radicals armed with inflatable amusements and dangerous patriotism. Faced with such a grave threat to national security, Trudeau responded with his signature stunning and brave action hero moves: bank accounts were frozen, livelihoods destroyed, and civil liberties trampled, literally by horses in some cases. In the name of order, the government rebranded dissent as chaos and bouncy castles as barricades. Trudeau saw an opportunity to flex his authoritarian muscles while maintaining the veneer of benevolent paternalism and colourful socks. After all, nothing says "progressive leadership" like crushing a working-class protest under the weight of draconian measures, not even #Proud Feminist.

Exit, Stage Left

Trudeau’s speeches are theatrical performances, his policies props, and his feminism and other identity politics are just another costume in his ever-growing wardrobe. For the audience still awake, his encore is so inspiring —a reminder that real progress requires empty platitudes and colourful socks.

