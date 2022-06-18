Noam Chomsky has been long associated with the book “Manufacturing Consent”. For the uninitiated, it’s about governments getting the “consent” of the people to do terrible things by working with the mainstream media and big corporations, using all sorts of propaganda, disinformation, and deception. Sound familiar? I agree with some of the main points of that propaganda model. However, you will see the irony of this stated position, given the following interview:

Let’s break that down:

"Vaccine mandates have been in place for a long time and no one ever questioned them".

Not true. Vaccines are a very contested area of medicine, and compulsory vaccinations for whole populations have been tried and failed again and again through history; of course, it makes no sense to say that those questioning a vaccine have no right to do so because “no one ever questioned them” - they just did!

Many vaccines are controversial. Just as many drugs are controversial. Just calling something a “vaccine” doesn’t give it a free pass. Even the most vocal pro-vaccinators, like Fauci, do not advise mass vaccinations of some vaccines, such as smallpox.

To claim that “no one has ever questioned them is just absurd, and poor quality propaganda.

"If you want to send your children to school they have to have vaccines".

Not true. Hardly anywhere in the world are vaccines mandated for schooling. Nice touch by the interviewer to give us the map:

"We should protect workers and others from the threat of those that want to spread deadly diseases".

Not true. I don't know anyone that has refused a vaccine mandate that "wants to spread diseases". I cannot even imagine anyone that has refused a vaccine mandate that "wants to spread diseases". Only terrorists and government bioweapons programs arguably want to "spread disease". This is more than just a "straw man" propaganda technique by Chomsky ; it is absurd.

"Suppose I say, I don't want to stop at a red light, it infringes on my liberty. Well, the community has a right to tell me that if you don't want to stop at the red light, go somewhere else. Don't drive on our roads".

Another page out of Propaganda Techniques 101. Make an analogy that has a vague connection in our minds i.e. "safety", but does not enlighten us in any real way to the underlying issues. We are being asked to believe that stopping at a red light is the same as putting a vaccine in our bodies. Even if the vaccine was perfectly safe (no vaccine or medical treatment is perfectly safe), and even if it perfectly stopped transmission of a virus (the COVID vaccines certainly do not do this, as even their most vocal proponents admit; although some propagandists tried to make you believe this when some people couldn’t see it with their own eyes) to be forced to inject it into our bodies is an abuse of the most fundamental of all universal human rights. And, yes, “force” is being ultimately implied here; it starts with a smile, then an ice cream, then a restriction on movement, then your income, and ultimately your imprisonment (remember when “fines” were imposed in Austria, and were about to be imposed in Quebec - “fines” don’t work without enforcement).

"Or, requiring that people that want to go to a restaurant not endanger the employees or the customers by refusing to wear a mask. Yes, it's the same, it's the same, basically.”

Not true. Wearing a cloth or surgical mask does not stop transmission in restaurants. There is no evidence for this claim at all (see my mask articles below). Wearing a mask is certainly not “the same” as injecting yourself with some new technology that hasn’t been long term tested. That is a ridiculous statement.

But it gets worse:

"If people want to feel free to kill others, sorry, the community has a right, the workforce has a right to defend themselves against them. If you want to feel free to kill others, go somewhere else."

INTERVIEWER: Vaccinated people spread the disease too.

"Sorry, the probabilities are extremely low”.

O.K. where did you get your “probabilities” from, Chomsky? You state it with confidence, but you don’t back it up with the studies. Again, it is a basic propaganda technique. Say something, with a tone of smug certainty (and often with a seasoning of condescension) and move on swiftly without supporting evidence. Better still, say something that the listener will almost certainly not have any data on, and so will remain silent and hopefully acquiescent.

Take a look at the hospitals that are over-flowing in states like Idaho and Alabama, the non-vaccinated states. The hospitals are overflowing, crushed with almost 100% unvaccinated people.

Instead of giving us data from a scientific study of transmission rates, and severity of disease, he goes for the mainstream propaganda talking point: “over-flowing hospitals”. Apparently, where people are mostly not getting vaccinated, you find hospitals that have mostly non-vaccinated people? That proves something about the vaccine?

This is not evidence for “probabilities are extremely low” about vaccinated people spreading the disease? Chomsky appears to be intentionally conflating completely different things. Or, he has forgotten everything from his own book on propaganda, and is simply buying into the mainstream media narrative. For a start, he surely knows that “hospitalizations” have been made a political tool throughout the pandemic. Anyone familiar with hospitals knows that; even in regular times of flu, hospitals can get “over-flowing” because they are designed not to have much extra capacity (it’s expensive). Still, even in the worst places hit by COVID, like New York, hospital ships were sent away and largely unused:

Do you remember the large emergency hospitals that were made at vast expense and never used?

And, remember, this was before the vaccines!

Of course, if you know someone that worked in a hospital, and who is being completely honest about their work, you would know that the hospitals were never the war zone portrayed in mainstream media. In fact, without having to do their normal operations, many hospital workers had a lighter than normal load. This was a government decision, a government policy. Lockdown wasn’t compulsory. Because of government policy, many operations and tests were not allowed during COVID; as a result many people will die:

To the extent that hospitals have to refuse normal procedures. This is really murderous. It's killing hundreds of thousands of people. It's not a joke. Quite a part from the enormous social cost.

If anyone is being “murderous” it is the government experts that made the lockdown policies; even then, it doesn’t really qualify as “murder” i.e. with intent to kill unlawfully. Manslaughter perhaps (at this stage I don’t rule out that there isn’t something more nefarious going on in other areas of this pandemic). Many researchers now believe that lockdowns have killed more people than COVID. Even the UN (and they have encouraged a lot of lockdown policy) admit that more people will starve to death due to lockdown than will be killed by the virus.

You have to ask the question, if COVID is survived by 99.9% of people, why do we allow tens of millions to die by lockdown policies, including restricting access to basic health care in hospitals, and not allowing unvaccinated nurses and doctors to do their job?

By the way, let us not forget it was COVID that killed the people. Not the unvaccinated. Let’s not forget this. Or, rather, COVID didn’t help matters. 95% of those that died had at least one comorbidity, and the average age of death with COVID was 83.8. We are not talking healthy people. We are talking about people like Chomsky, perhaps. To hear Chomsky talk, you would think that the unvaccinated had made the virus, and then purposely transmitted it to others for “a joke”. In fact, he just said that. This is all classic “scapegoating” propaganda. One of the more disgusting forms of propaganda. I don’t need to remind my readers what history teaches us about that form of propaganda.

Notice that throughout Chomsky’s propaganda there is an implied claim that COVID vaccines are just the same as all other vaccines, and that all vaccines are safe. This is not only unscientific, it is flawed reasoning.

Keep asking questions. Follow the money. Stay awake.

