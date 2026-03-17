Every week, your humble correspondent, T.W. Burrows, will present a small field report on the latest achievements of human civilisation. This week, my cousin from Ireland, Padraig Thistlefoot, has forwarded a few fresh specimens for your enlightenment:

Meanwhile, the Irish Midwitocracy says it was all “unforeseen”…

… and the government is concerned that, for some inexplicable reason, Irish children are becoming racist:

But don’t worry, the Irish President, dressed for a funeral and somehow unable to utter the word “Saint,” has kindly reinterpreted the story of Patrick as an early endorsement of uncontrolled mass migration:

According to the new priesthood of managed sentiment, St Patrick’s life proves that Ireland must smile beatifically through open borders and uncontrolled mass migration, social strain, and elite moral blackmail, because history now exists only to flatter current policy. This requires a small act of amnesia, of course. Patrick was born in Britain, kidnapped by Irish raiders, trafficked into Ireland, and kept as a slave for six years before fleeing home to Britain! He later returned, not as a mascot for borderless moral vanity, but to bring Christianity to Ireland, a detail that must now be discreetly buried beneath the approved lesson.

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