Share this postProfessor Fenton Wins Appeal Against YouTube Channel Strike With Video About the Lies of the Official COVID Narrativemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherProfessor Fenton Wins Appeal Against YouTube Channel Strike With Video About the Lies of the Official COVID NarrativeFlawed Statistics Exposed By World Leading Statistics ExpertMathew AldredSep 17, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postProfessor Fenton Wins Appeal Against YouTube Channel Strike With Video About the Lies of the Official COVID Narrativemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in