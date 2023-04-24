Professor Fenton on UK Vaccine Regulator

Share this postProfessor Fenton on UK Vaccine Regulatormathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchProfessor Fenton on UK Vaccine Regulator"From Controller to Enabler"Mathew AldredApr 24, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postProfessor Fenton on UK Vaccine Regulatormathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred