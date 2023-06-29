Share this postPro-Vaxxer Public Health Professor: "Trials of vaccine should contain at least 2 control arms. One a placebo arm of salt water."mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPro-Vaxxer Public Health Professor: "Trials of vaccine should contain at least 2 control arms. One a placebo arm of salt water."I Suspect The Tide is Slowly Turning.Mathew AldredJun 29, 2023∙ Paid7Share this postPro-Vaxxer Public Health Professor: "Trials of vaccine should contain at least 2 control arms. One a placebo arm of salt water."mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in