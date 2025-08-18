A significant victory from the FSU:

A Free Speech Union (FSU) member, Robert Moss, 56, was arrested in a 7am raid after criticising Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service in a private Facebook group, then placed under bail conditions forbidding him even from mentioning his arrest. With FSU support, barrister Tom Beardsworth challenged the “Orwellian” gagging clause at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates’ Court, where magistrates led by Paul Tabinor overturned it.

Moss, a former firefighter and Labour councillor, served 28 years before being dismissed in 2021, shortly after becoming the Fire Brigades Union’s county secretary. In 2023, a tribunal ruled his dismissal unfair. He continued advising firefighters online, posting what he called “anodyne” comments. Yet Staffordshire Police, led by Detective Constable Isobel Holliday, raided his home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, seizing devices and arresting him under the Malicious Communications Act. Holliday called his posts “malicious and reckless,” but the court ruled the gag disproportionate.

The FSU reports that custody data show over 30 arrests a day for “offensive” online posts – about 12,000 a year, more than double 2017 levels – though only 1 in 20 lead to conviction.

