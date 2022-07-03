Share this postPrince Charles, King of the Global Depopulationist Elite$ And Eco Role Model Wants “Net Zero Carbon”!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPrince Charles, King of the Global Depopulationist Elite$ And Eco Role Model Wants “Net Zero Carbon”!Why do People Still Listen to These Elite$?Mathew AldredJul 03, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postPrince Charles, King of the Global Depopulationist Elite$ And Eco Role Model Wants “Net Zero Carbon”!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in