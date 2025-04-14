PM Carney, April 2025:

“There are many serious issues that we’re dealing with…One of them is the sea of misogyny, antisemitism, hatred, and conspiracy theories — this sort of pollution online that washes over our virtual borders from the United States.”

FOR IMMEDIATE COMPLIANCE

Subject: Canada Launches Operation Muzzle™ Against US Cogntive Pollution

OTTAWA, April 2025 — Today, His Excellency Mark Carney (Global Governor-in-Waiting, Climate Pope Emeritus, and Proud Son of the Davos Soil™) announced an ambitious new policy: Operation Muzzle™ — a coordinated, carbon-neutral crackdown on unfiltered thoughts and talk of conspiracies.

“We are living through an unprecedented outbreak of unregulated consciousness,” Carney warned, standing in front of a soothing, corporate-grade image of the CBC logo dissolving into the UN emblem. “Canadians are exposed to dangerous American pathogens — including questions, skepticism, and independent research. We must act decisively.”

Under Operation Muzzle™, the following measures will be implemented immediately (pending retroactive public approval via mandatory empathy webinar):

Thought Pollution Permits : All online opinions must be pre-cleared by the Office of Acceptable Meaning. Think before you speak — and submit before you think.

Anti-Speech Lockdowns : Regional expression freezes will be triggered whenever the Narrative Index™ drops below safe levels.

Domestic Deradicalization Units : A fleet of mobile “SafeSpace Sprinter Vans” will provide door-to-door deprogramming and mindfulness pamphlets—particularly for 13-year-old boys.

State-Mandated Stillness: Citizens will be encouraged to consume only CBC, BBC, and pre-approved TED Talks, now available in intravenous format.

“We’re not silencing Canadians,” Carney clarified. “We’re simply removing their capacity to pollute the discourse with non-sterile utterances. This is about sustainability. Of the narrative. Of our emotions. Of our control.”

