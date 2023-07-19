President Herzog: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Share this postPresident Herzog: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchPresident Herzog: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?Israeli President Herzog "meets" the Leader of the Free World.Mathew AldredJul 19, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postPresident Herzog: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred