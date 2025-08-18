A judge who allowed a migrant convicted for drug dealing and sexual assault to stay in the UK is a former executive of a pro-asylum charity, it has been revealed. Judge Fiona Beach ruled that Christian Quadjovie was not a threat to the British public at a hearing last year. French-born Quadjovie has spent a total of 963 days behind bars in UK prisons since arriving in Britain at the age of 10. Quadjovie, who was set to be deported, was granted a reprieve by Judge Beach, an ex-director at Asylum Aid who represented migrants for free on behalf of the Bail for Immigration Detainees charity. The decision has since been overturned after government lawyers claimed her judgment was “made against the weight of evidence”.

Quadjovie’s case was first brought before her in April 2024. He was first convicted as a boy of 12 for sexually assaulting a girl under 13. In 2016, he was given a nine-month referral order for carrying a knife in public. Later that year, he was convicted of drug offences. He was detained for 30 months and caught with more drugs after his release. The Home Office tried to deport him, but he argued that he would not be able to reintegrate in France.

There is no place for political activist judges in a justice system worthy of the name. When the bench is captured by the ideologically possessed, verdicts become partisan rulings disguised as law. A judge must not be a campaigner in robes. Justice can only be seen to be done if the people know that those who preside over it are free from conflict, detached from ideology, and bound only by the impartial rule of law. Anything less corrodes public trust and turns the courts into another battlefield of politics.

If you imagine the case above is some rare anomaly, think again. Most never make the headlines, but enough slip through to reveal the pattern. Take just a handful of recent examples from the UK, drawn only from immigration cases over the past few months. The trend is clear—and it’s hardly unique to Britain. Across the Western world, the principle of rule by law is giving way to rule by lawyers:

1. “Migrant avoids deportation because he lost his phone.”

Source: The Telegraph report (March 23, 2025) covering a case where an Iraqi migrant avoided deportation after claiming a people smuggler threw away his identification and phone.

2. “Pakistani paedophile allowed to stay in UK because he is an alcoholic.”

Source: The Telegraph (March 26, 2025) detailed a case of a Pakistani man convicted of sexually assaulting a child being allowed to stay because a tribunal accepted he was an alcoholic.

3. “Rapist’s criminal record is so bad he can’t be deported.”

Source: The Telegraph (April 3, 2025) referred to a Jamaican rapist whose criminal record is so severe that deportation was deemed unworkable

4. “Criminal’s deportation case halted over son’s dislike for chicken nuggets.”

Source: The Independent and reported on the bizarre-sounding case in February 2025, where an Albanian criminal’s deportation was temporarily halted, partially citing his young son’s aversion to “foreign chicken nuggets”

5. “Afghan woman can’t be deported because she has back pain.”

Source: The Telegraph (April 4, 2025) reported that an Afghan woman and her husband were granted the right to remain in the UK because the deportation was deemed inappropriate due to her back pain.

Share

Further reading: