Did this tweet just cost Poilievre the election—and us our freedom? Or was it everything else he’s said?

My message to President Trump: The world needs our products and our expertise. If you, Mr. Trump, do not want them, the rest of the world does. If you choose to go down this road, you will lose the greatest trading partner and friend you ever had. And within 4 years of a Canada First Conservative government, we will build a Canadian economic fortress that will allow us to be strong, self-reliant, stand on our own two feet, and stand up to the Americans. That is what it means to put Canada First, for a change.

Hmmm. I see what his advisers are doing: attempting to project strength and sovereignty, but instead projecting a defensive and antagonistic tone, which will undermine diplomatic credibility and come off as performative rather than strategic. He should fire his speechwriters immediately.

If he has to tweet this kind of stuff—rather than doing a strong face-to-face at Mar-a-Lago and coming away with an understanding he can sell to all Canadians—here’s an improvement:

My message to President Trump is this:

Canada has been your most loyal ally. In war, in trade, and in crisis—we’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States.

Canadians don’t fold under pressure. We adapt. We compete. And we win—despite our small population.

The world needs what we offer: energy, critical minerals, food security, and ingenuity.

Under a Canada First Conservative government, we’ll build a stronger foundation: more domestic industry, more trading partnerships, and true supply chain independence.

We won’t finish it in four years—but we’ll make a strong start. And we won’t stop. We never stop.

We’re not looking for a fight. We’re looking for a fair deal—a deal built on strength, not dependency.

If America First is good for Americans, then Canada First is just common sense for Canadians.

Canada will stand tall, trade fairly, and lead with confidence.

Let’s keep building prosperity—together.

That’s how sovereign nations thrive. And how legacies are built.

And here’s my message to Poilievre:

Whatever you do, don’t deliver this message I’ve prepared for you while munching an apple and trying to act cool.

Yes, it was amusing—in that deadpan, Canadian alternative-comedy kind of way—but let’s be honest: some people actually took it seriously. And you risk coming off like a cocky smart-arse kid who thinks sarcasm is a foreign policy. As I understand it, Americans aren’t huge fans of that vibe from foreign politicians—especially the ones who can’t nuke back.

So, keep it simple. Be strong. Be clear. And for everyone’s sake, fire your speechwriters and hire me. I’m willing to work with you—for the good of my family, my friends, and anyone who still prefers freedom over biometric QR codes—as long as you make, let’s say, a number of substantial changes to your entire approach and most of your policies.

Because if you blow this, we all lose. And by "we," I mean those of us who don’t want to spend the next decade in a freezing gulag somewhere outside Thunder Bay for refusing to download the next state-mandated Health Compliance & Social Credit App.

So, let’s get it right. Apple down, message up.

