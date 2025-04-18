Will we do worse economically under Poilievre than under Mark Carney’s “guidance”? It’s possible—but unlikely. After a decade of technocratic drift and debt-fueled illusion, Poilievre at least offers a change in direction. And honestly—how much worse could it get?

That said, the economy isn’t my primary concern, dire as it is. What matters more to me is this: the Liberal Party has made it clear they envision a future of mandated injections and suspended consent. Poilievre, for all his flaws, has repeatedly opposed vaccine mandates.

I’ll take bodily autonomy over a slightly better interest rate any day.

