Will we do worse economically under Poilievre than under Mark Carney’s “guidance”? It’s possible—but unlikely. After a decade of technocratic drift and debt-fueled illusion, Poilievre at least offers a change in direction. And honestly—how much worse could it get?
That said, the economy isn’t my primary concern, dire as it is. What matters more to me is this: the Liberal Party has made it clear they envision a future of mandated injections and suspended consent. Poilievre, for all his flaws, has repeatedly opposed vaccine mandates.
I’ll take bodily autonomy over a slightly better interest rate any day.
Agreed. There's also the problem of free speech (that we really don't have here, but it's bearable now), and a law that can torpedo us - life in prison - for saying something the government likes. Not to mention thought crime can also send you to prison.
Minority report, anyone?
And the gazillion other things they can imprison you for.
I'm not keen on a communist regime, and having read bits of Carney's book, that's where we're headed.
And I think he's going to win. Which is more than a little terrifying.
Sorry for the ramble.