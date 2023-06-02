Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Poilievre: “He Left in the Middle of the Semester and I’m Having Trouble Remembering Why”

Is this just an unpleasant "joke"? Or is there something more to these rumours?
Mathew Aldred
Jun 02, 2023
∙ Paid
7
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred