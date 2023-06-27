Share this post"Please Come Forward, It Isn't Too Late, Book Now Before the Offer Ends"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Please Come Forward, It Isn't Too Late, Book Now Before the Offer Ends"I Used to Think It Was Just Stupidity, but Now...Mathew AldredJun 27, 2023∙ Paid18Share this post"Please Come Forward, It Isn't Too Late, Book Now Before the Offer Ends"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in