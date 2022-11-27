Share this postPierre Poilievre on Eve of Emergencies Act: Trudeau’s Agenda Is to Use Crisis and Fear to Take More Power for Himselfmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPierre Poilievre on Eve of Emergencies Act: Trudeau’s Agenda Is to Use Crisis and Fear to Take More Power for HimselfLiberate the People, Don't Declare War on Them!Mathew AldredNov 27, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postPierre Poilievre on Eve of Emergencies Act: Trudeau’s Agenda Is to Use Crisis and Fear to Take More Power for Himselfmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in