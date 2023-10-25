Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Pierre Poilievre: If he really believes he never forced mandates on anyone, surely he will be happy to vote for this bill to ensure those mandates do not apply anymore and will never be imposed again

Second Reading of the Prevention of Government Imposed Vaccine Mandates Act in the Canadian Parliament
Mathew Aldred
Oct 25, 2023
∙ Paid
3
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred