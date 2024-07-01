I thought I would scan Bourla’s tweets since last October, and see if he wants to acknowledge the death of thousands of innocent kids in Gaza, or not (I choose kids, because it’s difficult for even genocidal maniacs to argue publicly that kids are ‘terrorists’). What do you think I found? That’s right, lots of tweets about hostages (good) and ADL propaganda on antisemitism (not good), but nothing about thousands of innocent kids being indiscriminately blown to bits by US 2,000-pound bombs:

At the Capitol today with industry and political leaders who are united by a common humanitarian and moral purpose: To advocate for the safe return of the >100 people—men, women and children—who are being held captive in Gaza. I met Rachel Goldberg-Polin on Day 103 of her son Hersh’s capture. It is now Day 255. My time with Rachel left a deep and permanent impression in my life. As a father, husband, and son, I cannot fully begin to comprehend their pain, nor the pain of their loved ones. But as someone with a platform, I have a unique opportunity to use my voice to advance the cause of their return—and I will not stop using it until we #BringThemHomeNow.

186 days later, and there are still more than 130 innocent people being held hostage by Hamas, deprived of medicine and contact with their loved ones. I just met with some of their families, and I was so deeply moved once again by their courage, strength and tenacity of spirit. They had a clear message: “There is no more time.” I promised them we will advocate for them until each hostage is returned, and that we will not forget. We will not turn away. We will not move on. And we will not be silent. Will you help them too? You can start by learning everything you can about the situation. Visit https://stories.bringthemhomenow.netto learn more. Then speak up—and spread the word. We must #BringThemHomeNow.

With #antisemitism and other forms of hatred rising around the world, it is more important than ever that we speak out against discrimination and bigotry. I recently sat down with @ADL CEO @JGreenblattADL to discuss how business leaders can use their position to help combat #antisemitism and all forms of hate. Here are some highlights from our discussion:

As I reflect on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I can’t help but to also think about the 136 hostages that have been held in Gaza for 112 days. Innocent people who are sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers, whose loved ones have little or no information about their well-being. I’m not sure who suffers more; those living in the terrible conditions of captivity, or their relatives and friends who are in agony and despair. We must do everything we can to end the hostage situation in Gaza now! We must not forget them and speak up until all of them are free. Let’s stop at nothing to prevent the tragedies of yesterday from happening today. #InternationalHolocaustRemembranceDay #NeverForget #BringThemHomeNow

It could be your parent, your child, your sibling, or your friend. If they were held hostage, what would you do? At #WEF24, I met four remarkable Israeli women who are in this situation right now. With their permission, I am sharing their stories in the hopes that we will all do what we can to end this crisis. https://bit.ly/48WuRFb #BringThemHomeNow

As the days have passed, the scope of the atrocities carried out against Israel and its citizens have become clearer and more horrific. It is not enough to condemn terrorism and the intentional targeting of civilians—we ourselves must take action. So to help support emergency and humanitarian health needs in the region, The Pfizer Foundation has launched a donation campaign to support several key organizations that are providing critical emergency assistance in the region, and @Pfizer will match all colleague donations made through this campaign. The Pfizer Foundation is also in active discussions with our partner NGOs on the ground to determine if additional financial support is required. We also continue to work with our global network of humanitarian and logistics partners to assess the need for medicines and vaccines, and are ready to provide support where needed. Personally, I am heartbroken by the atrocities we have witnessed, and over the last few days, I have been on the phone constantly with friends and relatives in Israel. My prayers continue to be with them and with the people of Israel.

Not a word about these children:

My conclusion, but correct me if I’m wrong, is that Bourla is not a man who cares about publishing the full facts of a matter, or exposing the ‘sided effects’ (see ‘collateral damage’) of his or his friend Netanyahu’s programs.

Tangentially, Bourla’s talk of the Holocaust got me thinking about whether Mengele knew his experiments were doing more harm than good (although it does have to be said that some scientists today still want to use his sick and twisted data). Of course, as we’ve seen over the past few years, few want to acknowledge that the supposed lessons learnt at Nuremberg apply to the lack of informed consent and even mandates of the past few years. I wonder what your average Israeli now thinks about Bourla turning Israel into his ‘testbed’ for an industrial-scale jab experiment?

Let’s be clear about the Holocaust: it was the industrial-level killing of a very large number of innocent people, including terrorists/freedom fighters (take your pick - Jewish ‘terrorists’ included, by the way) by a group of very ‘advanced’ and ‘civilised’ people with cutting edge military resources (and backed by Western banksters and American corporations) who taught their people that they were a special race, and whom many in the Western world thought were models of a great civilization (until the truth came out). Sound familiar?

This special people or ‘race’ had no problem killing people who they deemed inferior to them and then hiding the evidence: Jews, gypsies, slavs, Jehovah’s Witnesses, physically disabled, mentally disabled, homosexuals, communists, socialists, social democrats, blacks, ‘work-shy’, homeless and so on. You get the idea.

Just as with the Second World War, it will take time for the truth about Israel to come out (we are still learning). My concern is that the warmongering maniacs in Israel (34% of Israelis at this point) will now try and cover their tracks and muddy the waters of history with a bigger regional conflict. After a nuclear armageddon, who will care about the finer details of what really happened? If you think I’m being hyperbolic, you should check out some of their weird religious justifications for their actions - ‘backed by God’ never ends well for everyone (for clarification: many ultra-orthodox Jews, who Israel wants to force to fight in the IDF, against their will, do not agree that the modern state of Israel is part of God’s plan).

P.S. No multi-millionaire head of one of the most powerful and corrupted Big pHarma corporations gets to identify himself as a victim because of something that happened to his relatives 80 years ago; he certainly doesn’t get to excuse the deaths of thousands of kids by his one-sided propaganda.

Share

Further reading: