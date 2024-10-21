I've made up my mind: no full-blown critiques of Jordan Peterson (and the IDF-lite IDW) until the Wokesters are out of power—and even then, I might only be in the mood for celebration.

Over the last 12 months or so, I've been tempted many times to write an in-depth critique of Jordan Peterson. After all, he's the most famous and prolific (in terms of both words written and spoken) public intellectual of the 21st century. It's unsurprising, then, that amidst the billions of words he's produced in various forms, there are some questionable statements (I dare say that in my 3,000+ articles, I've said a few regrettable things too; maybe I'll regret this article by the end of the day). Often, this urge to critique hits after I've had a few too many coffees, especially when I come across one of Jordan's more disappointing—or occasionally unhinged—tweets.

Of course, for full disclosure, my real ire with Jordan Peterson began when he failed the Great Covid Test, and persuaded no doubt not a few to ‘just take the damn vaccine’.

Later, his ‘give ‘em hell’ alliance/friendship with Israeli Zionists and their US allies, with little reference to the tens of thousands of innocents killed in Gaza has also stoked my rage:

I get it: it’s no fun being smeared as an antisemite when you step out of line and dare to criticize Israel. Many public figures have been effectively silenced or subdued by the powerful information war machine controlled by Israeli elites, who have an unholy grip on our so-called democracies. So, what businessman or public figure wants to go up against that machine? I understand that—but why ally with them? Surely, the pay at The Daily Wire isn’t that good (despite their $200 million annual turnover).

Of course, another interpretation could be that Jordan simply hasn’t deeply examined the machinations of Bibi and his minions, or the history leading up to the current escalation of violence. Give Jordan a few more years, and he will most likely see the light about the disaster caused by the Anglo-American Empire-UN’s mass immigration, colonization, and social engineering of Palestine, which led to the modern state of Israel. After all, he eventually saw the light on the COVID jab, after telling his millions of followers to ‘just take the damn vaccine.’

Despite my issues with Jordan, he is not my enemy. Like him, I believe that the Wokesters are our #1 enemy at this point, and until that threat is eliminated, I won’t expend any real energy critiquing Jordan. His intelligence and influence are arguably our greatest weapon against the current collectivist authoritarians, who are on a path to establishing a jab-mandating dystopia, so I will hold my tongue.

The Wokesters can curtail our freedom of speech, mutilate children, destroy our economies, and mess with people’s minds—but none of these issues matter much if your bodily autonomy has been violated, your immune system destroyed, and your DNA contaminated.

We are currently in the eye of the storm. Within a year or so, the collectivist authoritarians of our Psycho Nanny states could regroup and steer us back toward medical tyranny. Yes, we’ve been winning some battles, and yes, there is an awakening, but we cannot afford to underestimate the sick and twisted minds of the Wokester bureaucrats and "expert" class that now occupy all the positions of control within our societies.

I’m grateful that Jordan and Elon and others are in alliance against the Wokesters:

Already there is some evidence that the tide is turning and the Wokesters are getting really desperate as they sense their doom:

Trudeau and other would-be dictators have no good arguments, and their corruption is plain to see, so they resort to simple name-calling. They can’t call Peterson an antisemite, obviously, so I guess the next best thing is labeling him a "Russian agent" or a traitor to Canada—ridiculous as it should sound to anyone with intelligence beyond the midwits who currently govern almost every aspect of Canadian life. This is a situation that has been developing over generations and will take time to correct, with Jordan’s help.

In the meantime, his persecutors at the Canadian College of Woke Psychologists cannot carry out their threatened re-education of Jordan because it seems no regular Canadian Midwit™ is willing to sit with him and dare to conduct a Maoist-style struggle session, as they might with the average Joe who needs to pay off their university debts accumulated while pursuing their dubious career.

Let’s hope they do find ‘social media re-education expert’ cognitively challenged enough to go up against Peterson who has sworn:

There is no way any of this is going to proceed in secret. Secretiveness is the very hallmark of the would-be totalitarian, and I am not going to go along with it. I am one hundred per cent willing to make my part in the re-education process public, warts and all: to say and record everything I believe to be true, spontaneously, without practiced preparation and in the absence of editing, and to release it for general consumption. If the college does anything whatsoever to interfere with my vow to make this public, that is something else vital that must be attended to by the Canadian public: the very people charged with your hypothetical protection are in that case the same actors unwilling to let you know what they, or their agents, are truly up to. Draw the appropriate lessons, Canucks: Honest people let the light of day shine on their actions. Dishonest people hide in the crevices, fulminating all the while about some necessary secrecy being in the public interest of all concerned.

Such a public exposé of attempts at Maoist struggle session tactics might finally awaken the masses on the scale we urgently need, before Canada (and similar countries) are completely destroyed.

