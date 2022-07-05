Share this postPeter Daszak Working With Russian Scientists on Bat to Hedgehog Virusesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPeter Daszak Working With Russian Scientists on Bat to Hedgehog VirusesLeaving Wuhan to Carry On With Monkey PoxMathew AldredJul 05, 2022∙ Paid4Share this postPeter Daszak Working With Russian Scientists on Bat to Hedgehog Virusesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in