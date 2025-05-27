Build Back Better

whiskeys
7h

But we don't say it out loud, Mathew. There's no more laughter. Have you noticed? I've already mentioned to you the odd literalism that seems to afflict much of the population.

We don't, as a rule, dream anymore. We don't hope. And God forbid, we seldom laugh. We're trapped in something that's headed straight to hell.

Most of us can't even imagine that we could change it. If it continues much longer, if we don't believe in us, that will, indeed, be true.

I don't have any answers except that we have to speak true things, to mock, to laugh again, even though it's scary.

Because if we can't even do that - we're sunk. And they win by default.

1 reply by Mathew Aldred
