When weak people—let’s call them collectivist authoritarians—sense the public awakening to the damage their bad ideas have caused, they don’t reflect, they retaliate. Incapable of reform and terrified of accountability, they reach for the only tool they trust: state violence and the weaponisation of law.

The British establishment has spent decades unleashing demented social engineering experiments—uncontrolled mass immigration without integration, ideological capture of institutions, and the criminalisation of common sense. These policies enriched elites in the short term, but devastated the majority. And now, confronted with the consequences, the architects of collapse flinch and hope that talk of ‘failed experiments’ will smother the embers of rebellion. But it hasn’t worked. The damage is visible. And the people are starting to rise.

So the regime panics.

Take Lucy Connolly. In a moment of rage, she posted angry, inappropriate tweets about a series of child killings and the unrest that followed. She deleted them within hours. But in two-tier Britain, that doesn’t matter. Connolly—mother of a young child—was sentenced to 31 months in prison for "inciting" something online. Meanwhile, actual rapists, muggers, and career criminals get early release.

Why? Because Connolly wasn’t just punished. She was made an example.

This is not justice. It’s fear management.

And then there’s Mr. Burgess, a 92-year-old man with dementia, confined to a wheelchair in a nursing home, holding a butter knife. The police didn’t talk him down. They didn’t de-escalate. Instead, they emptied a canister of PAVA spray into his face, beat him, and tasered him.

Burgess’s later death in hospital wasn’t 'by Covid’, or even ‘with Covid’, or even the taser injuries. The cause of death was institutional rot by weak men.

Their advisor said the police were just following protocol, or, to put it another way, ‘they were just following orders’.

This is what happens when weak men and women teach other weak men and women that brutality is courage and blind obedience to tyranny is just duty. It’s not a policing error. It’s the logical endpoint of the bureaucratised cowardice of the ideologically possessed midwitocracy.

We are approaching Peak Weak.

This isn’t about “woke.” That word’s too soft now, too compromised. This is about the cult of cowardice dressed up as compassion. This is what happens when strong, principled leadership is replaced by hollow technocrats and nervous ideologues. A few decades ago, Connolly might have received a caution. Mr. Burgess would have been disarmed by a single Bobby with a calm voice and a steady hand.

What happened to Britain?

Weak men and women happened.

And now they’re defending their crumbling regime the only way they know how—by attacking the people they’ve already failed.

Incidentally, do you think I could only find two examples to support my Peak Weak thesis? Of course not. You know—as I do—that there are thousands. This is just a glimpse. I’m only saying out loud what most people already know deep down.

But that’s the point.

We have to say it out loud. Because until we do, the liars think they’re winning. And the cowards think they’re safe. Change doesn’t come from compliance—it comes from speech that makes tyrants nervous.

And I can feel it: the tide is turning. But it’ll take a flood of truth before the sleeping majority finally wakes up.

