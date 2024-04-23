She’s not wrong about this:

If this body was what it pretends to be, every single one of us would be demanding peace in Ukraine; peace for these people, so that no more of them have to die. But you never hear anybody demanding peace. No, no, no. Peace is the last thing Washington wants because it doesn’t fit the business model. This is a business model they say builds the American economy and protects American jobs. What a disgusting business model.

Even her enemies agree with her about America and the MIC:

She might be wrong about many things, but she seems to be waking up to the Military-Industrial Complex. Judging by the comments section, this makes her a “traitor” to America, and a stooge of Putin (like everyone who speaks out against the MIC) - “Moscow Marge”.

Even her leader, Donald Trump, who constantly talks about ending forever wars, has recently backed more spending on the war in Ukraine and Israel.

Can any politician in America criticise the MIC and last very long in Washington?

Has the MIC become synonymous with America?

In 2023, national defense spending accounted for more than half of all federal government purchases of goods and services.

By some measures, the United States outspends the rest of the world, accounting for about half of total global military spending. The country with the next largest defense budget (China) spends about one-quarter of the amount the United States spends.

What happens to a country when so many of its politicians have direct links to the MIC or receive funds from it?

What happens to a country when so many of its jobs are related directly or indirectly to the MIC? Take the example of the production of just one plane, the F35. Its makers want you to know that if it got cancelled, it would be bad for America:

Hundreds of thousands of people are employed in 48 states!

What happens to a country when so many of its leaders land lucrative careers in the weapons industry after their government jobs? A recent report exposed at least 672 cases in 2022:

672 cases in 2022 of “former government officials, military officers, Members of Congress, and senior legislative staff” working for top-20 American defense contractors. Some of the ex-officials have become board members or senior executives, but almost all — fully 91 percent — have taken jobs as registered lobbyists for the contractors, either working in-house or hired by the companies. The report indicates that the universe of ex-officials peddling influence for defense contractors might be larger than 672. That is because many former government employees are not registered lobbyists but still perform advocacy work for defense corporations using titles such as consultant.

What happens to a country when its government and military officials think it is business as usual to take bribes from the weapons industry? Here are just a few examples of those who got sloppy and were exposed:

"Fat Leonard": Involving Leonard Glenn Francis and his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA), this scandal saw the bribery of numerous U.S. Navy officials . The corruption ensured that GDMA secured lucrative defense contracts for servicing naval vessels in the Pacific. Dozens of Navy officials were convicted for their roles in the scandal.

Duke Cunningham: Former U.S. Representative Randy "Duke" Cunningham resigned and was convicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and tax evasion. He admitted to taking $2.4 million in bribes from defense contractors in exchange for assistance in securing government contracts.

Ill Wind Scandal: Operation Ill Wind was a three-year investigation into corruption involving the Pentagon, U.S. Navy and Air Force officials, and defense contractors. The investigation led to the conviction of over 50 individuals, including government officials and executives from major defense contractors.

Brent Wilkes: A defense contractor, Brent Wilkes was convicted of bribing U.S. Representative Duke Cunningham. Wilkes provided cash, gifts, and other benefits in exchange for inflated defense contracts.

Darleen Druyun: A former U.S. Air Force official who served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Druyun admitted to favoring Boeing in contracting decisions in exchange for a job offer from the company. She was sentenced to nine months in prison for corruption.

Does any of this create good incentives for establishing lasting peace, or does this create perverse incentives for continuous growth in proxy forever wars in the name of “defence”?

Of course, even in terms of “wealth creation”, this spending disproportionally benefits the power elites and already wealthy Americans. This was the case even in Eisenhower’s day:

Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. The cost of one modern heavy bomber is this: a modern brick school in more than 30 cities. It is two electric power plants, each serving a town of 60,000 population. It is two fine, fully equipped hospitals. It is some 50 miles of concrete highway. We pay for a single fighter plane with a half million bushels of wheat. We pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could have housed more than 8,000 people. This, I repeat, is the best way of life to be found on the road. the world has been taking. This is not a way of life at all, in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron. These plain and cruel truths define the peril and point the hope that come with this spring of 1953. This is one of those times in the affairs of nations when the gravest choices must be made, if there is to be a turning toward a just and lasting peace. It is a moment that calls upon the governments of the world to speak their intentions with simplicity and with honesty. It calls upon them to answer the question that stirs the hearts of all sane men: is there no other way the world may live?

Later, of course, President Eisenhower, who knew a thing or two about the MIC, gave his famous warning:

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

Without a doubt, that potential has now been realized. Few have heeded his warning because the lucrative “business model”, the money and power, were just too good. And now the world suffers the predicted consequences.

