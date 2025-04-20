PC Virtuebadge

Genus: Justitius Selectivus Signalus

Common Name: PC Blogs (he doesn’t blog, but he reads yours)

Danger Level: 👮‍♂️👮‍♂️👮‍♂️👮‍♂️👮‍♂️ Armed with hashtags and handcuffs—uses both selectively; arrests tweeters before thieves and rapists

Known Aliases:

The Preening Enforcer

PC Scroll-a-Lot

The Hashtag Hero

The Emoji Enforcer

Habitat:

Twitter threads on anything except enforcing the laws they are paid to enforce.

Community outreach programs with photo ops; they particularly enjoy public libraries where bearded ladies reading to small children is mandatory.

Likes to move in large groups of PCs, particularly when banging on the doors of old ladies—for FB posts that upset someone—to let them know they have been registered as offenders on the not at all Orwellian None-Crime Hate Incident Registry - not breaking the law as such, but naughty to some extent.

Appearance:

Uniform accessorised with cause-related badges unrelated to their job description but excellent for press photos.

Bodycam always active during sketchy library readings; mysteriously malfunctions during awkward confrontations.

Notepad filled with identity politics infractions and unapproved Facebook sarcasm.

Vehicle equipped with diverse decals, defund-the-police bumper stickers, and zero working radios.

Primary Behaviours:

None-Crime Hate Investigations™:

Turns unpopular but legal speech into state-registered sin.

“You’re not under arrest, just being gently assimilated.”

Displacement Policing™:

Redirects public anger about real crime toward online comment sections.

“This burglary and rape can wait—someone just offended a drag performer in Swindon.”

The Feelings-First Doctrine™:

Police work isn’t about enforcing the law. It’s about soothing feelings—ideologically pre-approved ones.

Social Media Monitoring:

Spends significant time tracking online discourse for potential offences (doesn’t find actual offences, but that’s not the point…)

“This retweet could incite discomfort; better investigate.”

“Let’s discuss your biases while your bike gets stolen.”

Call:

“We’re here to protect you from your offensive opinions.”

“Your meme offends me more than your burglary.”

“We’re not the Thought Police. We’re the Emotionally Calibrated Response Team.”

“Arresting someone for a tweet shows our commitment to inclusivity.”

“Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from visits from us.”

Feeding Habits:

Likes and retweets from activist groups

Positive media coverage for non-enforcement actions

Internal commendations for community engagement metrics

Affiliations:

Department of Social Sensitivities

Task Force on Online Harassment

Committee for Inclusive Enforcement (this has nothing to do with enforcement of the law, or being inclusive of everyone, still…)

Legal Disclaimer:

The characters featured in The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna are entirely fictional creations from a parallel universe that only coincidentally resembles our own. Any similarities to real people, institutions, or ideologies are the result of quantum entanglement, satire, or tragic cosmic absurdity—and are absolutely not intended to reflect reality.

