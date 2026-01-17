People forget this, but in 1999 Fauci openly said that vaccine harms might not show up for 10 to 12 years. I’ve clipped the exact moment again from the original PBS Nova documentary.

In 2020, the Orwellian “fact checkers” were—perhaps inevitably—busy trying to rewrite reality. “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” At the time, I remember seeing claims that a particular video must be fake, or that it wasn’t Fauci who said those words at all. “Evidence” was produced in the form of an official documentary transcript insisting the lines were never spoken—despite the fact that we can plainly hear him say them.

So what, exactly, were we meant to believe? That the video had been falsified years before generative AI existed? Or that our own hearing was unreliable? The stranger fact is this: the official transcript really does omit those lines, which is odd given that they are audibly present.

Today, modern AI systems often treat those same 2020 “fact checks” and the flawed transcript as authoritative. Realising where that leads, Mathew decided to step in while he still could. Last summer—before his illness became too debilitating—he wrote to PBS:

Subject: Correction Request: Misattributed Quote in NOVA “Surviving AIDS” Transcript (1999)

To: PR@pbs.org; nova@wgbh.org;

(If you’re not the correct contact, please forward this to the appropriate team)

Dear PBS / NOVA Team,

I am writing regarding a long-standing error in the published transcript of the 1999 NOVA documentary Surviving AIDS (Episode #2603, first aired February 2, 1999).

Your transcript attributes the following caution about long-term vaccine safety to David Baltimore, MD:

“If you take it, and then a year goes by and everybody’s fine, then you say, OK, that’s good, now let’s give it to 500 people; and then a year goes by and everything’s fine. You say, Well, then, now let’s give it to thousands of people, and then you find out that it takes twelve years for all hell to break loose, and then what have you done?”

However, the broadcast video itself (archived at the Internet Archive, from approximately 6:25) clearly shows Anthony S. Fauci, MD, speaking these words — his face, lips, and voice match perfectly. The next line (“It’s been an enormous struggle…”) is then correctly spoken by Dr. Baltimore.

Your transcript: https://archive.ph/sBnQb

NARRATOR: But H.I.V. belongs to a particularly devious family called retro viruses. There has never been a successful vaccine against a retro virus. And many scientists are beginning to believe that a vaccine against AIDS may be impossible to make and too dangerous to test.

DAVID BALTIMORE, MD: If you take it, and then a year goes by and everybody’s fine, then you say, OK, that’s good, now let’s give it to 500 people; and then a year goes by and everything’s fine. You say, Well, then, now let’s give it to thousands of people, and then you find out that it takes twelve years for all hell to break loose, and then what have you done?

It’s been an enormous struggle, because the obvious things didn’t work, and people got very frustrated by that. And then the next question was: Where do you turn? What’s not obvious? What can we do?

The correct transcript (from the video preserved at the Internet Archive - https://archive.org/details/SurvivingAIDS):

NARRATOR: But H.I.V. belongs to a particularly devious family called retro viruses. There has never been a successful vaccine against a retro virus. And many scientists are beginning to believe that a vaccine against AIDS may be impossible to make and too dangerous to test.

ANTHONY S. FAUCI, MD: If you take it, and then a year goes by and everybody’s fine, then you say, OK, that’s good, now let’s give it to 500 people; and then a year goes by and everything’s fine. You say, Well, then, now let’s give it to thousands of people, and then you find out that it takes twelve years for all hell to break loose, and then what have you done?

DAVID BALTIMORE, MD: It’s been an enormous struggle, because the obvious things didn’t work, and people got very frustrated by that. And then the next question was: Where do you turn? What’s not obvious? What can we do?

This misattribution has existed in the PBS transcript since at least 1999 (confirmed via the Wayback Machine).

In 2020, “fact-checking” outlets used your transcript when “debunking” viral clips of this segment. Since that time, it appears that these “fact checkers” have removed their “fact checks”, but Google has indexed some of them and incorporated them into its AI search, as seen here:

Because the full broadcast was not easily accessible online, the “fact checkers” were able to claim the PBS transcript as authoritative and assured readers that “Fauci never said this.” This error has had a broad impact on public discourse.

Given the public interest in accurate historical records — and the fact that this error has influenced vaccine safety debates — I believe it’s essential to correct the transcript on your website and add an editorial note clarifying the historical misattribution.

Could you please:

Confirm receipt of this request,

Review the original master footage for Surviving AIDS, and

Correct or annotate the transcript so it matches the actual broadcast?

The archived broadcast copy is visible here: Internet Archive – Surviving AIDS.

Well, I’m pleased to say that PBS/Nova/GBH finally responded and put the record straight:

Thank you so much for your email! This is important and we appreciate your bringing it to our attention. As you have indicated, we have corrected the transcript to correctly attribute the bite: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/transcripts/2603aids.html



Sincerely,

The NOVA Team

One more little victory.

Share