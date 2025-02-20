I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support. The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI. Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of. And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work - Kash Patel, 20 February 2025.

Good.

Now, can we see Epstein’s book and figure out who is captured?

I hope Patel is just being diplomatic when he uses the word “storied legacy”. If Patel is serious about transparency and accountability, critically examining the Bureau's “storied history” is necessary. Let's take a look at just a few examples:

Hoover built the FBI into a powerful crime-fighting organization, known for pursuing gangsters like John Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde, and Al Capone. However, Hoover also used the Bureau to amass secret files on politicians, activists, and public figures, engaging in blackmail and political manipulation.

The Counter Intelligence Program (COINTELPRO) ran from 1956 to 1971, targeting civil rights leaders, anti-war activists, and political dissidents.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a major target, with the FBI attempting to discredit him through surveillance, blackmail, and psychological warfare.

Malcolm X and the Black Panther Party were also targeted, with some believing the FBI played a role in sowing divisions that led to their deaths.

The FBI played a key role in McCarthyism, helping to fuel anti-communist hysteria and blacklisting Americans based on political beliefs.

The Church Committee hearings in 1975 exposed many of these abuses, leading to reforms like the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

The FBI has also been linked to questionable tactics in drug stings, including the use of informants who entrapped individuals in crimes they otherwise would not have committed.

After 9/11, the FBI expanded its surveillance programs under the Patriot Act, enabling mass data collection on American citizens.

The FISA Court became a rubber stamp for spying requests, later revealed to have been abused in cases like the Carter Page surveillance.

The "War on Terror" justified FBI stings targeting Muslim communities, sometimes fabricating terror plots that they themselves orchestrated.

The RussiaGate debacle revealed major FBI abuses, with fraudulent FISA warrants used to spy on Trump campaign associates.

The Hunter Biden laptop suppression before the 2020 election shows the FBI acted as a political tool rather than an independent agency.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago and the handling of classified document investigations revealed stark double standards in political prosecutions.

Despite overwhelming evidence and numerous allegations, the FBI has never publicly released Jeffrey Epstein’s full client list.

The FBI allegedly had knowledge of Epstein’s trafficking network long before his 2019 arrest, raising questions about why powerful figures were protected.

Yes, “storied legacy” indeed.

