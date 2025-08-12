So, this is the big question facing Israelis?

Well now, Haaretz has just dropped a whopper: apparently, the existential crisis for Israelis this summer isn’t Gaza, West Bank mentally deranged hate mongering settler rampages, or the global reputational blowback from turning “international law” into a quaint historical footnote. No, no — it’s whether to tell the Greek resort concierge where they’re from.

This is the human equivalent of a fox asking, mid-chicken massacre, “Do you think my breath smells funny?”

I haven’t actually read the piece (paywall) to confirm it wasn’t an Onion sub-contract. But from what I can gather, it’s about the psychic toll of disclosing one’s country of origin while ordering Aperol spritzes. The takeaway: international opinion is mean and judgy and doesn’t appreciate the finer points of precision-guided morality — “precision” here meaning they clearly intend to kill everything that breathes in Gaza.

I gather that the solutions being floated include:

Practicing your “I’m from Cyprus” face in the hotel mirror.

Wearing T-shirts with ambiguous geography like Mediterranean & Proud.

Pretending you’re Canadian — a strategy long perfected by Americans abroad after bombing the wrong country.

Meanwhile, from my burrow I can hear the rustle of the Moral Myxomatosis playbook: if you can’t change reality, just reframe the optics. Don’t stop the shelling — stop the questions.

Incidentally, here are some alternative suggestions for the big question this summer:

What’s our endgame?

An endless reality TV season called Occupation Island or simply a short-run season of Holocaust 2.0? Or are we just improvising until the next AIPAC-funded U.S. election?

If settlements are permanent, are Palestinians permanent people?

If yes, what rights do they get? If no, please explain your plan in a way that doesn’t sound like a Bond villain pitch.

Are we following international law, or just using it as a decorative coaster?

And if it’s the latter, how many civilian funerals until we run out of plausible deniability?

Does collective punishment count if we call it “security measures”?

Asking for a friend with an F-16.

Do our operations make us safer long-term, or just more hated?

Bonus points if you can answer without using the word “deterrence” like a magic spell.

How much democracy can you lose before it’s just a theocracy in cargo shorts?

Or was the “democracy” thing just a bluff all along?

Will the U.S. always fund us no matter what?

If your answer is “yes,” you need to get out more; the people are turning on the elites in the U.S., and it’s only a matter of time before you can’t hide behind the American neocon propaganda machine, the lies of U.S. congressmen, and claims of antisemitism. The hate is real — but not because of Judaism. It’s because normal people don’t like the idea of thousands of kids being murdered (or they won’t, once the full horror hits their screens).

If we can’t say where we’re from without flinching, is the problem their ignorance… or our policies?

(Don’t worry, this one’s multiple choice.)

Share