Apparently, burning other people’s cars is just a bit of fun these days—much like the good old rituals of statue-toppling, precinct-torching, and calling it a ‘healing process’ for systemic wounds. Welcome to the PostBLM era of retail liberation and socially conscious vandalism—brought to you, for some reason, by the ever-faithful Mockingbird Media™.
In any case, it’s all just ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’:
Incidentally, do you ever wake up in a cold sweat imagining what the world would look like if Mammala had actually become President? Or was that whole “Joy, Joy!” cackle-meets-senile-whisper tandem act just a fever dream cooked up by my malfunctioning subconscious? I assume it’s just me that’s glitching—
not the entire post-2020 simulation we now inhabit, where we're forced to watch the slow-motion collapse into WWIII, economic implosion, and total societal faceplant. Because what happens in the U.S. infects the whole planet—there is no escape. I’ve run the scenarios. My assistant suggests Paraguay... assuming the OG Nazis haven’t already bred a new Aryan Überkind stockpile for their Fourth Reich Centennial 2033 rollout. You know, just in case the Ukraine beta test doesn’t scale. But I digress.
Anyway, I’m overwhelmed by all the peace I’m watching online. It all makes so much sense.
And so it begins: Problem-Reaction-Solution (the CIA/Mossad Witch types love this stuff).
Mathew, of course—we live in the age of Overwhelming Peace. The kind of peace where your car spontaneously combusts in the name of progress. The kind of peace where healing involves baseball bats and Molotov cocktails.
As for Mammala: I too have dreams. In mine, her ghost is floating above the ruins of LA, arms outstretched, broadcasting "Joy! Joy!" on every frequency. Below, President Emeritus Biden gently waters a teleprompter while muttering something about chocolate chip ice cream and tactical nukes.
The Simulation is purring along nicely. It’s clearly been patched since 2020—now featuring new DLC/DNC expansions: Retail Liberation IV: Lootbox of Democracy.
They tell us there is no escape. And perhaps they’re right.
But I've dug a contingency tunnel all the way to Thiel’s NZ bunker, and I’ve got three months’ worth of dehydrated blueberries and selected reading/nibbles: the complete works of JBP on edible rice paper, 47 volumes of The Guardian’s contradictions (good for a laugh), a tattered and blood-stained manual on off-grid dentistry by Alex Jones, and a weatherproof copy of The Anarchist’s Cookbook for Midwits (it’s not the greatest edition I could find at short notice, but I just have to compensate by removing the stuff about lemon battery trebuchets and the gluten-free Molotov cocktails).
If all goes well, I’ll be fermenting blackberry wine by equinox and offering barter-based therapy sessions to traumatised tech bros by candlelight.
I shall endure.
—T.W. Burrows 🐾