T.W.Burrows
1d

Mathew, of course—we live in the age of Overwhelming Peace. The kind of peace where your car spontaneously combusts in the name of progress. The kind of peace where healing involves baseball bats and Molotov cocktails.

As for Mammala: I too have dreams. In mine, her ghost is floating above the ruins of LA, arms outstretched, broadcasting "Joy! Joy!" on every frequency. Below, President Emeritus Biden gently waters a teleprompter while muttering something about chocolate chip ice cream and tactical nukes.

The Simulation is purring along nicely. It’s clearly been patched since 2020—now featuring new DLC/DNC expansions: Retail Liberation IV: Lootbox of Democracy.

They tell us there is no escape. And perhaps they’re right.

But I've dug a contingency tunnel all the way to Thiel’s NZ bunker, and I’ve got three months’ worth of dehydrated blueberries and selected reading/nibbles: the complete works of JBP on edible rice paper, 47 volumes of The Guardian’s contradictions (good for a laugh), a tattered and blood-stained manual on off-grid dentistry by Alex Jones, and a weatherproof copy of The Anarchist’s Cookbook for Midwits (it’s not the greatest edition I could find at short notice, but I just have to compensate by removing the stuff about lemon battery trebuchets and the gluten-free Molotov cocktails).

If all goes well, I’ll be fermenting blackberry wine by equinox and offering barter-based therapy sessions to traumatised tech bros by candlelight.

I shall endure.

—T.W. Burrows 🐾

1 reply by Mathew Aldred
