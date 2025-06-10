Apparently, burning other people’s cars is just a bit of fun these days—much like the good old rituals of statue-toppling, precinct-torching, and calling it a ‘healing process’ for systemic wounds. Welcome to the PostBLM era of retail liberation and socially conscious vandalism—brought to you, for some reason, by the ever-faithful Mockingbird Media™.

In any case, it’s all just ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’:

Incidentally, do you ever wake up in a cold sweat imagining what the world would look like if Mammala had actually become President? Or was that whole “Joy, Joy!” cackle-meets-senile-whisper tandem act just a fever dream cooked up by my malfunctioning subconscious? I assume it’s just me that’s glitching—

not the entire post-2020 simulation we now inhabit, where we're forced to watch the slow-motion collapse into WWIII, economic implosion, and total societal faceplant. Because what happens in the U.S. infects the whole planet—there is no escape. I’ve run the scenarios. My assistant suggests Paraguay... assuming the OG Nazis haven’t already bred a new Aryan Überkind stockpile for their Fourth Reich Centennial 2033 rollout. You know, just in case the Ukraine beta test doesn’t scale. But I digress.

Anyway, I’m overwhelmed by all the peace I’m watching online. It all makes so much sense.

And so it begins: Problem-Reaction-Solution (the CIA/Mossad Witch types love this stuff).

