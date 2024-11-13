From Britain’s #1 woke propaganda machine:

"It's literally just because outdoor spaces are traditionally not welcoming for those of us in bigger bodies."

“…in bigger bodies”?

I can understand the potential problems these people may have with indoor spaces, but outdoors? Going beyond the headline, it seems they aren’t suggesting that the outdoors isn't big enough for them or that outdoor spaces have anything against them personally; rather, they are complaining that some people don’t want to walk with them in the countryside because they are too slow. Additionally, they're frustrated by their inability to find outdoor clothing that fits them.

My suggestions:

Start walking before your body gets bigger.

Ask yourself, “Do I really need that cookie?”

If you choose to maintain a larger size, be prepared to walk slower in the countryside and consider making your own clothes. It's important to be aware of the serious health risks associated with significant weight gain, including the possibility of early death and conditions that could lead to amputations. 'Bigger body people', please take personal responsibility for your bodies—you are not merely in them; they are you. You are not just a brain in a vat; every part of your body, including the significant gut-brain axis, contributes to who you are. You may also want to consider the roles of addictive fast food and contamination from endocrine disruptors.

I wish good health and happiness to anyone making a sincere effort to stay fit and healthy. We don’t need fat shaming, which can lead to mental health issues and dysfunctional eating habits. However, we do need honesty and encouragement to stay connected with reality, and this is where woke propaganda is failing people so badly.

It’s my responsibility to help my larger friends understand that woke propaganda is not their friend—it uses people to create identity groups that can be harnessed for political gain.

Wokesters don’t care if we live long and happy lives; they are false friends and comforters who manipulate us by exploiting our weaknesses - the kisses of an enemy.

