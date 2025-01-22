Typical Vaccine Development Timeline:

Trump Operation Warp Speed Timeline:

January 2020: The SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence was published.

March 2020: Moderna launched the first human trials for its mRNA vaccine candidate (63 days after the genome was published and only a year after declaring to the SEC that their produce had “substantial…risks… due to the novel and unprecedented nature of this new class of medicines.”).

July 2020: Large-scale Phase 3 trials for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna began.

December 2020: Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) was granted for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (first in the U.S.), just 11 months after the scamdemic began.

Trump backed Stargate Ellison’s AI custom mRNA jab:

48 hours

Just when you thought you couldn’t get faster than Warp Speed…

Scene: A fluorescent-lit doctor’s office in 2026. The walls are adorned with motivational posters: “Health is Wealth!” and “Trust the Science!”

You sit across from your doctor, a man who looks like he moonlights as a pharmaceutical rep. He clears his throat, peering at your blood test results.

“Good news,” he says, pausing dramatically. “We caught it early.”

“Caught what?” you ask, your pulse quickening.

He adjusts his glasses. “Some cancer cells. Microscopic. Technically theoretical. But it’s definitely there. Maybe. Somewhere. It’s what we call a Schrödinger’s Tumor—both there and not there. But why risk it?”

Panic sets in. “What do I do?”

“Lucky for you,” he says, pulling out a glossy brochure, “Larry Stargate’s patented AI-powered gene therapy is the gold standard. It’s revolutionary and a bargain at the standard gene therapy price of $2,000,000 per dose.

Cue montage: You mortgage the house. Liquidate your retirement. The family dog mysteriously disappears after the kids joke about his kidney value on the black market.

A few months later, the doctor stands over your lifeless body, nodding solemnly.

“The Science is still evolving.”

Your grieving family is left penniless. The bank forecloses on your home. Your spouse becomes an influencer on Only Fans to pay off the interest on the debt.

Five years later, a Dateline exposé reveals you never had cancer. It was just a speculative AI algorithm misinterpreting your cholesterol as a malignancy. “Better safe than sorry,” says a cheerful billionaire, Larry Stargate, during a press conference on his super yacht. Larry adjusts his diamond-encrusted cufflinks, sipping a $30,000 glass of desalinated tears. “Listen,” he says, his voice tinged with benevolent condescension, “a few theoretical casualties are a small price to pay for progress. Besides, your house will look great in my portfolio.”

Asked about accountability, Larry waves a hand. “Liability? No, no. The injections are a state-protected and sacred ‘vaccine.’ We changed the dictionary definitions of vaccines years ago. You can’t sue over a vaccine. That’s The Science.”

