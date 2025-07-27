While you were busy debating pronouns and watching Love Island (Season 147: The Hormonal Reckoning), your benevolent bureaucrat overlords quietly airlifted former Taliban fighters into Her Majesty’s Homeland™ — no vetting, no questions, just a free one-way ticket from Kabul to Croydon:

Former Taliban fighters are living in the UK after being airlifted from Afghanistan on British mercy flights, The Telegraph has been told. The jihadists were allegedly among thousands of people brought here for their own safety because they were on a leaked list of names of Afghans who had applied to come to the UK. Sex offenders, corrupt officials and people imprisoned under the US-led coalition are also among those who have been accepted for resettlement in the UK in an apparent failure of vetting procedures. The Telegraph has shared details with British authorities. Around 6,900 Afghans are being flown to the UK as part of Operation Rubific, the codename for the Government’s response to the 2022 data breach.

Yes, you heard right. Thanks to Operation Rubific (from the Latin rubefacere, “to blush in shame”), individuals with “British blood on their hands” have been fast-tracked into British society — no doubt to increase cultural vibrancy, spread traditional beard oil wisdom, and mentor young lads in...logistics.

The MoD calls them “relatives.”

Others might call them “the enemy”, but then that would be a “hate crime”, and we know what happens to those hateful people and their mean tweets.

How to Join Operation Rubific™

Fight a 20-year insurgency. Sell weapons to the Taliban. Get caught, go to prison, then get released by said Taliban. Wait for a British data breach. Apply as your own cousin.

Congratulations! You are now eligible for free housing, NHS access, a SIM card, and a Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator job at the Home Office!

Things You Can No Longer Say:

“We fought a war against these people.”

“Security risk.”

“What about actual allies left behind?”

Too divisive. You’ll be flagged for “hate-based sentiment.” Maybe even monitored by the new Social Media Civil Unrest Detection Taskforce (see Keir’s Keyboard Kommandos)

Meanwhile, if you're a decorated British soldier who lost a leg in Helmand?

Get to the back of the housing queue. There’s a nice tent under the A40 with your name on it.

National Security: Downgraded to a Vibe

One former MoD insider warned that the background checks were “incomplete.”

No kidding. It turns out the vetting protocol was based on vibes, WhatsApp emojis, and a corrupt translator with six uncles named “Commander.”

Of course, we mustn’t be judgmental. After all, not all Taliban fighters are bad. Some are just misunderstood men with strong Sharia values, a firm hand, and a knack for Sharia-compliant “logistics”.

Burrowed Thoughts™



The cynical might think that this is just another aspect of imported collapse — curated by a managerial class that couldn’t secure a henhouse from a hedgehog, let alone a nation from infiltration.

So if you hear mysterious chanting from the flat next door, or notice your street is suddenly under tribal jurisdiction — don’t panic. Just remember:

Diversity is Our Strength™

Your silence is your safety

Report yourself before someone else does

Over and snout.

— T.W. Burrows,

Underground. Overinformed. Heavily Monitored.

Share

Further reading: