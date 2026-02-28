OpenAI has now hitched its shiny wagon to the U.S. Department of War, after Anthropic’s Claude supposedly took one look at the paperwork and backed away slowly. Convenient timing, too, since the same machinery is currently raining metal on Iran. So treat the probabilities dashboard below the way you’d treat a weather app during a hurricane: better than staring at the wall, worse than the view from the control tower, and extremely sensitive to whatever feeds it’s allowed to drink from. These numbers will lurch hour by hour. They’re built on public reporting, which at this stage is usually filtered, partial, and lovingly pre-chewed for consumption. Meanwhile, the state is running on classified pipelines that the rest of us will never see.

Calculations

War lasting longer than 90 days:

Gpt War 90 Plus Days 7.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Claude 90+ Days 111KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Grok 90+ Days 56.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Regime change within 60 days:

Chatgpt Regime Change 5.47KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Gemini (regime Change) 75.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Claude Regime Change 111KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Grok Regime Change 60.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WWIII (within 24 months):

Gemini Wwiii 72.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Gpt World War Three 509KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Grok World War Three 67.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Claude World War Three 126KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

