Share this postOpen Letter to UK Government's Child Vaccine Approval Agencymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOpen Letter to UK Government's Child Vaccine Approval Agency76 Medics, Scientists and Healthcare Professionals Write to the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) About Proposal to Vaccinate Young Children Mathew AldredJul 05, 2022∙ Paid7Share this postOpen Letter to UK Government's Child Vaccine Approval Agencymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in