The Wokesters are having a meltdown:

On the other hand, here’s the sane ‘Left’ response:

Liberals think Dick and Liz Cheney, Bill Kristol and George W. Bush are honorable and moral patriots, while Joe Rogan is "one of the worst people ever" -- due to all the wars, torture programs, illegal domestic spying, kidnapping, coups and mass murder Rogan implemented.

You can watch the conversation here:

I’m very impressed that he was able to sustain an intense three-hour public conversation like this—I honestly thought his people would suggest an hour, but he’s clearly the boss. That’s the kind of stamina required of a president capable of negotiating with Putin and others. I’m looking forward to watching the whole thing this evening.

Share