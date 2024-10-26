The Wokesters are having a meltdown:
On the other hand, here’s the sane ‘Left’ response:
Liberals think Dick and Liz Cheney, Bill Kristol and George W. Bush are honorable and moral patriots, while Joe Rogan is "one of the worst people ever" -- due to all the wars, torture programs, illegal domestic spying, kidnapping, coups and mass murder Rogan implemented.
You can watch the conversation here:
I’m very impressed that he was able to sustain an intense three-hour public conversation like this—I honestly thought his people would suggest an hour, but he’s clearly the boss. That’s the kind of stamina required of a president capable of negotiating with Putin and others. I’m looking forward to watching the whole thing this evening.
The CHENEYS versus Joe Rogan... Heinous vs hilarious,,Genocidal versus genial, Psychopathic vs scintillating. It's rather like comparing Gonneoreoic Pustules vs a butterfly 🤔
The writer really believes that Joe Rogan is the worst? Oh my Lord, what idiocy!