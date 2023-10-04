On this day in 2006 Julian Assange created Wikileaks

Share this postOn this day in 2006 Julian Assange created Wikileaksmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchOn this day in 2006 Julian Assange created WikileaksThe Collateral Murder VideoMathew AldredOct 04, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postOn this day in 2006 Julian Assange created Wikileaksmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred