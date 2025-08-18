In the digital thickets of our age, one now encounters a swelling population of Groyperus Gigglensis. This species, once relegated to obscure ponds, is suddenly being courted by “Trads” and restless young “Catholic” boys, and even by JBP disciples such as Warren Smith — who insists he only wants to “have conversations.” I do not doubt his good intentions, but he is naïve if he thinks that a Groyperus becomes less dangerous simply because one approaches it politely. To “converse” with a Groyperus Gigglensisis not to civilise it, but to give it a stage on which to perform.

You may be surprised to know that I never had a conversation with Hitler, but I’ve skimmed Mein Kampf and watched highlights of his speeches. The message is unmistakable — and repulsive. (His watercolours, to be fair, were no worse than much of what clutters today’s galleries; and his genocidal instincts, sadly, are hardly unique in our age — though few have matched the Teutonic blend of psychopathy and industrial efficiency that turned mass murder into an assembly line or “making cookies”, as the Groyperus would put it)

Now, don’t get me wrong: Groyperus Gigglensis is no Hitler. Whatever else one says of Hitler, he crawled out of the trenches decorated with the Iron Cross (First and Second Class), the Bavarian Military Merit Cross, and a wound badge. No one has ever imagined a Groyperus decorated for courage under fire — unless you count the time he dialled the police because a pair of Karens rang his doorbell. He is a creature of cosplay and LARPing, an online fabrication of memes and posturing. Yet history teaches that even clowns can become dangerous — provided the circus tent is big enough, and the audience eager for a show. And the audience, I regret to report, grows more enthusiastic by the day — hence my two field reports.

Of course, ad hominem and vague labels alone never prove a creature wrong (“white supremacist!”, “far right!”, “fringe extremists”, “radical (insert noun)”, etc.). Still, I do appreciate the way the internet terrarium allows us to watch predators reveal themselves in their natural state. The challenge is rationing attention. That’s why I rarely bother with the endless “long-form conversations” currently in vogue. If something truly matters, I skim the YouTube transcripts — ten minutes for ten hours’ worth of meandering. Conversation is a nutrient too valuable to squander on bottom-feeders.

For my own part, I prefer direct observation — noting specimens in their own words, without the camouflage of interpretation. In my earlier record on Groyperus Gigglensis, I detailed its distinctive calls; here again, for the sake of the field notes, is the creature on his hunt for those “who can’t swim” in “the shallow end of the pool.”

