More shedding news:

Field Report 77: On the Matter of Human Shedding

Filed beneath the rhubarb roots, early September (jabbing season), with an air purifier humming faintly at the burrow mouth.

Dearest Cousins,

I regret to inform you that Homo sapiens, not content with jabbing themselves under Operation Warp Speed (a military initiative disguised as a public health measure), now emit mysterious vapours, particles, or what the regulators once whispered about as “environmental exposures.”

In rabbit terms: they’ve become walking thistles — stand too close, and your whiskers itch, your nose bleeds, your mate’s cycle goes haywire.

Observations from the Surface

Children : After “jab day” at the human dens called “schools,” they scatter back into warrens and homes like fluffy vectors, shedding invisible burrs. Sensitive rabbits report headaches, cramps, or unaccountable dread within 48 hops.

Adults : Office humans glow faintly with corporate approval stickers — “boosted!” — while their colleagues quietly shuffle to the copy room to retch into recycling bins.

Authorities: The CDC once declared “the vaccine stays in your arm”. Two years later, the phrase vanished like a fox in the hedgerow. Even their den-scribes got spooked.

Warren Countermeasures

Ventilation : Dig air shafts deep; run burrow fans on high after human exposure. (Note: standard rabbit ear-flapping does not disperse spike exosomes effectively.)

Protective Charms : Some burrows employ ivermectin carrot tinctures, others prefer nattokinase moss tea. Results vary, but placebo effect is still effect.

Social Protocols: When meeting humans, practice the Two-Log Rule — stay at least two oak logs away from freshly boosted bipeds.

Strategic Analysis

The FDA wrote in 2015 that gene therapy products may shed “via feces, urine, saliva, or skin.” A charming image, yes? Yet when the jab was rolled out, this guidance was buried deeper than a badger in mid-winter. Even Pfizer’s trial scrolls spoke of “secondary exposure by inhalation or skin contact.” But who reads the scrolls? Certainly not the flock nodding in unison on the surface.

Conclusion

I submit this: humans have created an involuntary shedding economy. You can’t buy or sell it, yet it circulates — a tax of headaches, cramps, and malaise upon those who never consented.

If this continues, I recommend we rabbits establish Shedding-Free Zones, patrolled by spike-sensitive does. Entry only after a quarantine period of one lunar cycle.

Until then, keep your burrows aerated, your moss tea stocked, and your wits sharper than a hawk’s talon.

In solidarity,

T.W. Burrows

Chief Investigator, Clover Division

