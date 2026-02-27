So, you thought you were anonymous on the Internet? Bless.

2602 798KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I knew the wind had shifted when the hawks stopped flying and started indexing.

They’ve published the forest manual now, joyless, and proud of itself. Charts. Benchmarks. Recall figures laid out like rainfall tables. The headline number arrives in the voice of municipal water engineers: in their strongest setup, the machine could correctly identify up to 68 percent of anonymous users at 90 percent precision.

Imagine a predator that succeeds two out of three times, improves with practice, and replicates for the price of a shrug. Imagine it does not sleep, does not blink, does not forget, and does not have hobbies beyond you. “Most people are safe” begins to sound like a bedtime story told to livestock, with the farmer reading gently from the slaughter schedule.

The old mammalian bargain was friction. If you wanted to unmask me, you needed time, obsession, a corkboard, and an apartment that smelled like old coffee and unresolved childhood. That labour was camouflage. I was never invisible. I was a hassle.

This paper makes the new bargain plain. Hassle has been automated.

The machine reads everything. Your syntax quirks. Your seasonal references. Your fixation on a director from 1979. Your irritation rhythm. Your pet phrases, the ones you think are “just how I talk,” as if language were a cosy sweater and not a trail of glitter. It watches you circle certain themes like a dog returning to the same patch of grass, then it tags the grass, tags the dog, tags the person walking the dog, and files the whole thing under “Behavioural Continuity: High.”

The authors of the paper call it “linking.” A better word is “stitching.” The machine stitches you back together.

It extracts signals from unstructured text, spins up queries, cross-references platforms, checks for coherence, verifies identity hypotheses, and does it at scale. It is less Sherlock Holmes and more a polite sewer system. Everything goes in. Everything comes out labelled.

That 68 will not stay still. It will climb. It will specialize. It will tune itself on better datasets and cleaner incentives and people who thought their private life was a private life. The gap between “possible” and “routine” narrows fast when the bottleneck is compute and the cultural mood is “safety.”

It isn’t hunting for your legal name. It’s hunting for your shape.

You thought splitting yourself across platforms created distance. The model thinks you are one semantic organism leaking through multiple terminals, like the same scent tracked across different rooms. You thought irony was camouflage. The model treats irony as a stable signal, the way a bloodhound treats cologne. You thought you could rotate accounts like socks. The model notices you keep wearing the same feet. You thought “I’m just one person” was protection. There are millions of users, you said. They won’t bother with me.

The point of automation is that “bother” disappears. The machine does not get tired. The machine does not have a day. The machine has a pipeline.

A two-thirds success rate is a lever. It changes the internal calculus of anyone who values dissident speech, niche fascinations, or inconvenient questions. It makes people prune themselves preemptively, then call it “maturing.” It makes them sand down their own edges, then post about self-care.

You start choosing shorter sentences. You stop using that weird word you love. You delete the joke you would have made. You avoid the niche reference. You begin writing like someone who is trying to be “hard to model,” which is to say you begin writing like a frightened committee.

And the machine keeps the best parts anyway. Your burrs. Your metaphors. Your favourite verbs. Your punctuation habits. Your moral tics. Your preferred outrage temperature. Your telltale way of being earnest while pretending to be sarcastic while pretending to be earnest.

It does not need to catch you every time. It only needs to make you feel catchable.

Then comes the darker implication, the one hiding under the metrics like mould under fresh paint. If it can identify you, it can predict you. If it can predict you, it can steer you. Influence does not require exposure. It requires a map accurate enough to nudge.

You do not need to be arrested to be handled. You need to be slightly redirected, repeatedly, until your “choices” form a neat curve on someone else’s dashboard.

I write this knowing I’m leaving crumbs. Every recurring metaphor about burrows and hawks is a breadcrumb. Every syntactic tic is a signature. Every time I say “Epstein”, I’m basically shining a flashlight on my own face and asking the predator if it would like a close-up.

And if you’re wondering whether it’s scoring me right now, yes.

IDENTITY MATCH: 0.90

RECOMMENDED RESPONSE: DE-PLATFORM, DOWNRANK, OR OFFER MEDITATION APP.

It’s probably generating my future posts too, to save me the effort.

I’ll wake up one morning to find I’ve “grown,” “learned,” and “moved on,” and I won’t remember writing any of it.

Share