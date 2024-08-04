No Vax has done it:

Djokovic now has every major tennis title. It is an amazing achievement, particularly because the elites made his life so difficult when he would not comply with their mandates.

According to my assistant:

Olympic Medals : Novak Djokovic has won a gold medal at the Olympics. He won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Australian Open : Djokovic has won the Australian Open 10 times.

Roland-Garros : He has won Roland-Garros 3 times.

Wimbledon : Djokovic has won Wimbledon 7 times.

US Open : He has won the US Open 4 times.

ATP Finals : Djokovic has won the ATP Finals 7 times.

Year-End No.1s : He has finished as year-end No. 1 on 8 occasions.

Career Golden Masters : Djokovic has completed the Career Golden Masters, winning each of the 9 ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at least twice.

Davis Cup : He has won 1 Davis Cup with Serbia.

Weeks at No.1: Djokovic has held the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings for a record 428 weeks.

Share

Further reading: