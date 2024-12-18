Apparently, after they changed the dictionary definitions, the Midwitocrats can now claim that Canada’s Jagmeet Singh is not at all racist:

Groundbreaking Study Reveals: "Old White Men" Cause of All Societal Problems

In a revelation so staggering it threatens to upend the very foundations of society, expert researchers from the Systemic Hierarchy Investigation Taskforce (SHIT) have published a groundbreaking study definitively proving that old white men are, in fact, the root cause of all societal problems. Yes, all of them. From economic inequality to the continued existence of pineapple on pizza, the evidence is clear: it’s their fault.

The Study

Titled Crusty Oppressors: How Old White Men Invented Misery, the study synthesizes decades of data into one undeniable conclusion: every problem, inconvenience, and mild discomfort in human history traces back to a single demographic—old white men. SHIT researcher and lead author of the new study, Dr Persephone Virtue, described it as "the most important sociological breakthrough since someone discovered the term 'microaggression.'"

"It’s not capitalism. It’s not multinational corporations destroying the planet for quarterly profits," Dr. Virtue explained during a TED Talk attended by a weeping audience. "It’s simply Harold from accounting and his entire ilk. They’re like a virus. A smug, birdwatching, woodworking, gardening, and golfing virus."

Key Findings

The report’s 3,000 pages outline a series of shocking revelations:

Climate Change: Old White Men have been breathing air and exhaling carbon dioxide for far too long. This, combined with their penchant for old cars and "refusal to recycle properly," has single-handedly melted the polar ice caps—yes, the ice has all gone, and the polar bears are all dead. Social Media Algorithms: Facebook’s Decision to Prioritize Rage-Bait Posts over Cat Pictures? You guessed it: white men over 60. In fact, the study claims Mark Zuckerberg is secretly "practising" to become one of them. TikTok Trends: While they appear too baffled by technology to even open the app, researchers confirm that old white men are indirectly responsible for the "devious lick" trend because "their oppressive energy just makes kids act out." Avocado Prices: It turns out the global avocado shortage can be traced to a chain of obscure policies signed by a retired insurance executive named Gerald in 1974. Yes, that Gerald. Asteroids: Old White Men have been linked to the trajectory of potentially hazardous near-Earth objects in some way that defies immediate explanation. "It’s just their vibe," the study cryptically notes. Animal Misbehavior: Researchers have found evidence that old white men subtly influence the behaviour of domestic animals. Reports suggest they are directly responsible for aggressive geese, sassy cats, and the mysterious rise in "untrainable" dogs named Rex. Gravity: While previously considered a neutral, universal force, scientists now believe old white men invented gravity as a way to "keep people down." The SHIT researchers are calling for anti-gravity reparations. Birdwatching Tyranny: Birdwatching, long thought to be a harmless hobby, is now understood as an attempt by Old White Men to surveil and dominate avian populations. "This is an extension of their power complex," Dr. Virtue explained. "By categorizing birds, they impose colonial hierarchies on nature." The Model Train Empire: Building model train sets has been rebranded as "miniature imperialism," a metaphorical reenactment of the expansionist mindset. "Each little train track is a silent endorsement of oppressive transportation networks," the study concludes. Gardening Oppression: The SHIT researchers accuse old white men of "botanical colonization," pointing out their tendency to impose rigid control over plants, uprooting natural ecosystems in favour of "patriarchal flowerbeds." Coin Collecting Revisionism: Collecting coins and stamps has been linked to "historical hoarding," a sinister plot to preserve colonial narratives and suppress counter-histories. "It’s not nostalgia," Virtue said. "It’s oppression in a scrapbook." Storytelling Indoctrination: Researchers claim that family storytelling sessions are a subtle but effective means of erasing contemporary progress. "By romanticizing the past, they silence the voices of the present," Dr. Virtue warned.

Jagmeet Singh

The SHIT researchers identify various successful case studies in the removal or reeducation of Old White Men. For example, they celebrate the political activism of Canada’s Jagmeet Singh, and in particular, his proposal to establish a New World Khalistan on the site previously known as British Columbia—to serve as a sanctuary for those seeking a modern Sikh homeland in Canada, after his failed attempts to work with “freedom fighters” in the Old World. Whilst jealous critics have noted that the initiative seems to prioritize replacing Old White Men with Khalistani settlers and sidelining the voices and rights of the First Nations people, the SHIT researchers believe that New World Khalistan represents real progress. "Indigenous issues are important to a degree, but this is about building a future where we finally tackle the real problem—Gerald and his woodworking", argued Singh. Singh explained that his Khalistan project would include various programs aimed at "decolonizing" Canada’s Old White Men. For example, under a mandatory "Cultural Reeducation" plan, Gerald and his ilk would be resettled from various Canadian provinces to New World Khalistan—to dismantle their "botanical colonialism" through supervised gardening projects. "Gerald will plant community tomatoes, or Gerald will reflect," Singh declared, "New World Khalistan isn’t about separation; it’s about uniting communities by removing the people responsible for division—mainly Harold and his woodworking." To incentivize participation, Singh announced plans for an annual "Birdwatcher’s Amnesty Day," where Old White Men can trade in their bird guides and binoculars for written apologies redeemable for entry to New World Khalistan’s Cultural Center. "It’s a fair trade," he noted. "Who needs a copy of The Audubon Guide when you can have a guilt-free conscience?"

The proposal has ignited fierce debate across Canada, with supporters praising it as a step toward justice and detractors labelling it "national-level trolling." Gerald Thompson, as usual, was confused. "I don’t know what I did to deserve this," he said, clutching a tattered birdwatching journal. "But if they want my binoculars, I guess they can have them." Dr. Virtue’s findings have already sparked immediate action. Parliament held an emergency session to discuss sweeping "de-oldification" policies, which include:

Age Quotas : Anyone over 65 must now be accompanied by a youthful, ethnically diverse (‘anything but white’) "chaperone" while making decisions of any kind, including dinner reservations.

Birdwatching Ban : Effective immediately, all binoculars and bird guides will be confiscated and replaced with community drone surveillance programs.

Mandatory Sensitivity Training : All Old White Men will be required to attend biweekly seminars titled How to Stop Ruining Everything: A Beginner’s Guide.

Revised History Textbooks : All textbooks will now include a disclaimer on every page: "This tragedy brought to you by Old White Men." This has been tried with some success in Canada for the past few decades, but it now must be mandatory in every classroom.

Public Shaming Events : Municipalities are encouraged to host "Throw Tomatoes at Gerald" nights, where community members can symbolically air their grievances whilst the Old White Men “struggle” with what Marx would want.

Elder Relocation Zones : Old White Men will be relocated to designated "reflection camps" where they can learn about the oppressive history of khakis and early bird specials.

Generational Reparations Tithe (GRT): To address centuries of "wealth hoarding," all white men aged 65 and above will have 50% of their assets converted into written apologies, redeemable only by TikTok influencers.

Jagmeet Singh, who has vocally championed the findings of the SHIT researchers, has also announced plans for a new national program called "Reclaiming the Future." Under the initiative, Old White Men will be encouraged to "relinquish their social security, pensions (if they’ve got any), binoculars, and all other ill-gotten privileges to atone for centuries of oppression." Singh declared, "We’re not blaming anyone; we’re just pointing out that everything bad is their fault."

Critics were quick to note Singh’s continued support for the Trudeau dynasty, a family so entrenched in power that even their scandals seem to come pre-wrapped in PR gloss. Despite condemning the entrenched privilege of old white men, Singh has routinely aligned himself with Justin Trudeau, defending the Prime Minister’s gaffes, missteps, and more blatant transgressions.

When asked about Trudeau’s infamous blackface scandal—a story that would have politically annihilated any less progressive-looking Old White Man—Singh brushed it aside as a “teachable moment.” He added, "When Justin does it, it’s not offensive—it’s aspirational. He was showing us what we could all be if we just stopped being critical of him for two seconds."

In an almost surreal move, Singh proposed offering "Trudeau Endorsement Relief Bonds" to Old White Men willing to pledge their unwavering loyalty to the Prime Minister. Under this plan, the bonds would exempt them from the harsher penalties of de-oldification policies, such as mandatory "reflection camps" and confiscation of birdwatching gear. However, the exemption would require attendance at Trudeau-hosted seminars titled How to Virtue Signal Like a Pro Whilst Wearing Blackface.

"Justin’s leadership is like a performance art piece," Singh said in defence. "It’s not about outcomes; it’s about the optics. Sure, the policies might be flawed, but his hair looks incredible when he announces them. Even I can’t resist."

