Share this postOld School Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalists Have Moved To Substack mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOld School Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalists Have Moved To Substack A Sign That the Techno-Fascist Elite$ Are on the Way to Fully Capturing the Legacy/Mainstream MediaMathew AldredFeb 18, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postOld School Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalists Have Moved To Substack mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in