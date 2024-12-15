The Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST), formerly known as the Nuclear Emergency Search Team, was established in 1974 following an attempted act of nuclear blackmail. In that year, an extortionist threatened to detonate a nuclear weapon in Boston unless given $200,000; the subsequent scramble to search for the bomb highlighted the need for a specialized unit capable of effectively responding to such threats. Consequently, NEST was formed to harness the scientific knowledge of U.S. nuclear weapons laboratories to confront the threat of nuclear terrorism.

So sensitive was the unit that three years would pass before Congress even learned of its formation. Jeffrey Richelson, the author of a book about NEST’s counter-weapons of mass destruction (WMD) mission, later observed, “If a similar organization did not exist in the real world, Hollywood probably would have created one.”

Over the years, NEST has been a central player in responding to various nuclear scares, including the 1980 incident where several men planted a sophisticated bomb containing 1,000 pounds of dynamite at Harvey's Resort Hotel in Stateline, Nevada. NEST experts were brought in to assist in diagnosing and defeating the device.

NEST's expertise includes specialized knowledge of U.S. nuclear weapons, improvised nuclear devices (INDs), and radiological dispersal devices (RDDs, or "dirty bombs").

Following 9/11, nuclear-sniffing technologies became an important part of U.S. national security. Fears of dirty bombs drove a surge in funding for radiation detection initiatives. The federal government implemented extensive policies, such as creating new grants to equip urban centres like Washington, D.C., and New York City with mobile and fixed radiation detection systems.

The Mechanics of Nuclear Sniffing

Nuclear sniffing relies on detecting radiation emitted by radioactive materials, focusing on gamma rays and neutrons due to their ability to penetrate materials and travel significant distances. Gamma rays are highly energetic and can pass through dense materials, making them detectable even from shielded sources. Neutrons, while less common, provide strong indicators of special nuclear materials like plutonium due to their unique emission patterns.

Gamma Spectrometers: These devices identify specific radioactive isotopes based on their unique gamma-ray signatures, making them indispensable in portable and airborne systems.

Neutron Detectors: Neutron emissions, rare in natural environments, serve as strong indicators of special nuclear materials like plutonium.

High-Purity Germanium Detectors: These highly sensitive tools can differentiate between isotopes, enabling precise identification of threats such as uranium or cesium.

Drone Dirty Bomb Detection Systems

Drones equipped with radiation sensors play an important role in nuclear monitoring. Examples include the MQ-9 Reaper drone, which has been adapted for radiation detection missions.

Drones such as the DJI Matrice 300 RTK, when equipped with lightweight radiation sensors, provide flexibility in accessing hard-to-reach areas and conducting rapid surveys.

And, of course, there are many other drone technologies used in the U.S. military that can be adapted for nuclear sniffing, some of which will be secret.

The Department of Energy’s Airborne Radiological Enhanced-Sensor System (ARES), has been integrated into both manned and unmanned platforms to enhance responsiveness and accuracy to radiation threats:

The Airborne Radiological Enhanced-sensor System (ARES) project was initiated by the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO) as an Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD) with the goal of improving capabilities to detect, localize, track, and identify illicit radiological and/or nuclear (R/N) material in airborne search missions.

It seems that 300’ is the sweet spot for this tech:

Drones are increasingly being enhanced with AI-driven flight path optimization, allowing them to autonomously identify and focus on areas of interest based on radiation levels detected in real-time.

In addition, swarm drone technology is being tested for large-scale coverage, enabling multiple drones to communicate and work in unison to survey vast areas quickly.

Why Nighttime Operations?

Performing nuclear-sniffing operations at night offers several advantages:

Reduced Background Interference: The absence of daytime activities, such as vehicle movement and industrial operations, reduces environmental noise, making it easier to detect subtle radiation anomalies.

Thermal Conditions: Cooler night temperatures can enhance the performance of thermal sensors often integrated into radiation detection systems, improving the identification of radioactive materials.

Prominent Deployments of Nuclear Sniffing

2002 Winter Olympics (Salt Lake City): Radiation detection systems were integrated into security protocols to counter potential dirty bomb threats, combining aerial surveys with ground-based monitoring.

New York City, Post-9/11: The NYPD deployed radiation detectors in helicopters, boats, and at key transit points, supported by federal mobile monitoring systems.

Boston Marathon Bombing Aftermath (2013): Radiation sniffing technologies safeguarded high-profile events from potential secondary attacks, such as dirty bombs.

Fukushima Nuclear Disaster (2011): Aircraft and drones equipped with radiation sensors mapped radioactive material spread, informing disaster response strategies.

Port Security: Radiation portal monitors at U.S. shipping ports now scan cargo containers for radioactive materials, bolstering international trade security.

Challenges in Nuclear Detection

Shielding of Radioactive Material: Materials like lead and concrete can significantly reduce radiation emissions, necessitating multi-layered detection approaches.

Background Radiation: Urban environments produce low-level radiation from building materials and medical isotopes, complicating anomaly detection.

False Positives: Common sources like medical isotopes or naturally radioactive materials can trigger alarms, demanding advanced filtering techniques.

Nuclear Material Theft

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has documented over 4,000 incidents involving unauthorized radioactive materials, including cases of confirmed trafficking and malicious use.

Itdb Factsheet 832KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Further reading: